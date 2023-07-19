Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE: LXFR) (“Luxfer” or the “Company”), a global industrial company innovating niche applications in materials engineering, today announced that it will release financial results for the second quarter of 2023 after market close on Tuesday, July 25, 2023. A conference call is scheduled for Wednesday, July 26, 2023 at 8:30 a.m. U.S. Eastern Daylight Time (EDT), during which management will provide a review of the Company’s second quarter financial results.

Conference Call and Webcast Information

The conference call can be accessed by dialing (800) 245-3047 or (203) 518-9765 for participants outside the U.S., using the conference ID code LXFRQ223. Please dial in at least 15 minutes prior to the start of the call to register. Please use the following link to access the webcast of the conference call: LXFR 2Q 2023 Live Webcast

A recording of the conference call will be available for replay two hours after the completion of the call and will remain accessible through August 9, 2023 at midnight EDT. To access the recording, please dial (800) 839-8317 or (402) 220-6070 for participants outside the U.S.

Slides used in the presentation and a recording of the call will be available under the investor relations section of the Luxfer website at www.luxfer.com.

About Luxfer Holdings PLC

Luxfer is a global industrial company innovating niche applications in materials engineering. Using its broad array of proprietary technologies, Luxfer focuses on value creation, customer satisfaction, and demanding applications where technical know-how and manufacturing expertise combine to deliver a superior product. Luxfer’s high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices are used in defense and emergency response, clean energy, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial applications. For more information, please visit www.luxfer.com.

Luxfer is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and its ordinary shares trade under the symbol LXFR.

