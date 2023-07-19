Weatherford Awarded Offshore Intervention Services Contract with Petrobras

Author's Avatar
38 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

HOUSTON, July 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Weatherford International plc ( WFRD) (the "Company" or "Weatherford") today announced it has been awarded a five-year contract to provide Intervention Services for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. ("Petrobras") in Brazil.

Weatherford has performed Intervention Services in Brazil for more than 20 years in close cooperation with Petrobras to develop a comprehensive offering to address subsea intervention and commissioning. To further enhance this offering, Weatherford will provide its state-of-the-art digitalization solution, the Centro™ well construction optimization platform, which provides exceptional visibility and performance in operations. 

Girish Saligram, Weatherford President and CEO, commented, “We are very satisfied with the result of the bidding process with Petrobras. Our long history of collaboration to extend the productive life of Petrobras assets while reducing nonproductive time will be further enhanced through our cutting-edge digitalization offering. We look forward to a successful project and continuing our work together.”

About Weatherford

Weatherford delivers innovative energy services that integrate proven technologies with advanced digitalization to create sustainable offerings for maximized value and return on investment. Our world-class experts partner with customers to optimize their resources and realize the full potential of their assets. Operators choose us for strategic solutions that add efficiency, flexibility, and responsibility to any energy operation. The Company operates in approximately 75 countries with a global talent network of approximately 17,900 team members representing more than 110 nationalities and 345 operating locations.

Contacts
For Media:
Kelley Hughes
Weatherford International plc
Global Communications
[email protected]

ti?nf=ODg3MzMxMCM1Njg3OTczIzIwMDY5NDY=
Weatherford-International-LLC.png
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.