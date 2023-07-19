American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: AFG) expects to release its 2023 second quarter results after 5:00 p.m. (ET) on Wednesday, August 2, 2023. The release will be available shortly thereafter on AFG’s website at www.AFGinc.com.

In conjunction with its release, AFG will hold a conference call to discuss 2023 second quarter results at 11:30 a.m. (ET) on Thursday, August 3, 2023. There are two ways to access the call.

By Telephone

Participants should register for the call here now or any time up to and during the time of the call, and will immediately receive the dial-in number and a unique PIN to access the call. Registration details are also available by visiting https://www.AFGinc.com/news-and-events/event-calendar.

While you may register at any time up to and during the time of the call, you are encouraged to join the call 10 minutes prior to the start of the event.

Via the Internet

The conference call and accompanying webcast slides will also be broadcast live over the internet. To access the event, click on the following link: https://www.AFGinc.com/news-and-events/event-calendar. A replay of the webcast will be available via the same link on our website, approximately two hours after the completion of the call.

