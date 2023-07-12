Veris Residential, Inc. Announces Dates for Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Webcast

40 minutes ago
JERSEY CITY, N.J., July 12, 2023

JERSEY CITY, N.J., July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE: VRE) (the "Company"), a forward-thinking, environmentally- and socially-conscious real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily owns, operates, acquires, and develops holistically-inspired, Class A multifamily properties, today announces that it will host its second quarter 2023 financial results webcast and conference call on Thursday, July 27, 2023, at 8:30 a.m., eastern. The Company will release its results after the close of market on Wednesday, July 26, 2023.

The webcast can be listened to via the Internet by accessing the Company's website at http://investors.verisresidential.com/corporate-overview. The conference call is also accessible by dialing (877) 451-6152 (domestic) or (201) 389-0879 (international) and requesting the Veris Residential second quarter 2023 earnings conference. It is recommended that participants log on or dial in to the call approximately 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

Replay: Audio replay from the conference call will be available on Veris Residential's website at http://investors.verisresidential.com/corporate-overview.

About Veris Residential, Inc.
Veris Residential, Inc. is a forward-thinking, environmentally- and socially-conscious real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily owns, operates, acquires, and develops holistically-inspired, Class A multifamily properties that meet the sustainability-conscious lifestyle needs of today's residents while seeking to positively impact the communities it serves and the planet at large. The Company is guided by an experienced management team and Board of Directors and is underpinned by leading corporate governance principles, a best-in-class and sustainable approach to operations, and an inclusive culture based on equality and meritocratic empowerment. For additional information on Veris Residential, Inc. and our properties available for lease, please visit https://www.verisresidential.com/.

Investors
Anna Malhari
Chief Operating Officer
[email protected]

Media
Amanda Shpiner/Grace Cartwright
Gasthalter & Co.
212-257-4170
[email protected]

