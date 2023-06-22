Bally's Enters Into Multi-Year Live Dealer Agreement With Stakelogic

Author's Avatar
40 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

PROVIDENCE, R.I., July 12, 2023

Partnership Will Support Launch of Bally's iGaming Operations in Rhode Island

PROVIDENCE, R.I., July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bally's Corporation (NYSE: BALY) today announced that it has entered into a strategic partnership with Stakelogic, a leading live casino supplier. The partnership follows the passage of the Rhode Island iGaming bill, which occurred on June 22, 2023, extending Bally's role as the sole active casino operator in the state to now include iGaming.

Bally_s_Corporation_Logo.jpg

As part of their partnership, Bally's will leverage Stakelogic's innovative software and studio technology, as well as their operational excellence, to launch Bally's live casino in North America. Bally's intends to offer popular online live casino games such as Blackjack, Roulette and Baccarat in Rhode Island beginning in April 2024.

Robeson Reeves, Chief Executive Officer of Bally's Corporation, said, "We are thrilled to partner with Stakelogic to bring our live casino operations online in Rhode Island. With a partner like Stakelogic, we know we are putting our best foot forward, and we are confident that we will be able to provide our Rhode Island customers with a truly exciting live dealer experience."

Stakelogic is considered one of the rising stars of iGaming and is live in over 20 markets. Stakelogic has two live casino studios in Europe, a portfolio of over 250+ slot games, as well as state-of-the-art live dealer technology.

Stakelogic CEO, Stephan van den Oetelaar, said, "We are very excited about our partnership with Bally's as it will finally enable Stakelogic to bring its technology to the U.S. It will also enable us to build on our tremendous growth since launching live casino 14 months ago, positioning Stakelogic as a leading technology company in the iGaming industry."

About Bally's Corporation

Bally's Corporation is a global casino-entertainment company with a growing omni-channel presence of Online Sports Betting and iGaming offerings. It currently owns and manages 15 casinos across 10 states, a horse racetrack in Colorado and has access to OSB licenses in 18 states. It also owns Bally's Interactive International, formerly Gamesys Group, a leading, global, online gaming operator, Bally Bet, a first-in-class sports betting platform, and Bally Casino, a growing iCasino platform.

With 10,500 employees, Bally's casino operations include approximately 15,000 slot machines, 600 table games, and 5,300 hotel rooms. Upon completing the construction of a casino facility in Chicago, IL, and a land-based casino near the Nittany Mall in State College, PA, Bally's will own and/or manage 17 casinos across 11 states. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "BALY".

Media Contact
Richard Goldman
Kekst CNC
646-847-6102
[email protected]

BALY-INT

favicon.png?sn=NY56124&sd=2023-07-12 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ballys-enters-into-multi-year-live-dealer-agreement-with-stakelogic-301875889.html

SOURCE Bally's Corporation

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY56124&Transmission_Id=202307121615PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY56124&DateId=20230712
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.