MINNEAPOLIS, July 12, 2023
MINNEAPOLIS, July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Centerspace (NYSE: CSR) announces that it will release its operating results for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, after the market closes on July 31, 2023.
Conference Call:
Management will host a conference call to discuss those results on the following day, Tuesday, August 1, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.
Interested parties may access the live conference call via the following:
Live webcast: http://ir.centerspacehomes.com
Live Conference Call
Conference Call Replay
Tuesday, August 1, 2023, at 10:00 AM ET
Replay available until August 15, 2023
USA Toll Free Number
1-833-470-1428
USA Toll Free Number
1-866-813-9403
International Toll-Free Number
1-929-526-1599
International Toll-Free Number
44-204-525-0658
Canada Toll Free Number
1-833-950-0062
Canada Toll Free Number
1-226-828-7578
Conference Number
474781
Conference Number
413439
About Centerspace
Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, the company currently owns 75 apartment communities consisting of 13,497 homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota. Centerspace was named a Top Workplace for the fourth consecutive year in 2023 by the Minneapolis Star Tribune. For more information, please visit www.centerspacehomes.com.
If you would like more information about this topic, please contact Joe McComish, Investor Relations, at (701) 837-7104 or [email protected].
