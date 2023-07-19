Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE: NOG) (“NOG” or the “Company”) announced today that it plans to issue its second quarter 2023 financial and operating results on Wednesday, August 2, 2023, after the market closes. Additionally, the Company will host a conference call on Thursday, August 3, 2023, at 7:30 a.m. Central Time.

Those wishing to listen to the conference call may do so via phone or the Company’s webcast.

Conference Call and Webcast Details: Date: August 3, 2023 Time: 7:30 a.m. Central Time Dial-In: (866) 373-3407 International Dial-In: (412) 902-1037 Conference ID: 13740011 Webcast: Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call Replay Information: A replay of the conference call will be available through August 17, 2023, by dialing: Dial-In: (877) 660-6853 International Dial-In: (201) 612-7415 Conference ID: 13740011

An archive of the conference call webcast will also be available on NOG’s website through November 1, 2023.

ABOUT NOG

NOG is a real asset company with a primary strategy of acquiring and investing in non-operated minority working and mineral interests in the premier hydrocarbon producing basins within the contiguous United States. More information about NOG can be found at www.northernoil.com.

