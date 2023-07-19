Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE: NOG) (“NOG” or the “Company”) announced today that it plans to issue its second quarter 2023 financial and operating results on Wednesday, August 2, 2023, after the market closes. Additionally, the Company will host a conference call on Thursday, August 3, 2023, at 7:30 a.m. Central Time.
Those wishing to listen to the conference call may do so via phone or the Company’s webcast.
Conference Call and Webcast Details:
|
Date:
August 3, 2023
|
Time:
7:30 a.m. Central Time
|
Dial-In:
(866) 373-3407
|
International Dial-In:
(412) 902-1037
|
Conference ID:
13740011
|
Webcast:
Replay Information:
A replay of the conference call will be available through August 17, 2023, by dialing:
|
Dial-In:
(877) 660-6853
|
International Dial-In:
(201) 612-7415
|
Conference ID:
13740011
An archive of the conference call webcast will also be available on NOG’s website through November 1, 2023.
ABOUT NOG
NOG is a real asset company with a primary strategy of acquiring and investing in non-operated minority working and mineral interests in the premier hydrocarbon producing basins within the contiguous United States. More information about NOG can be found at www.northernoil.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230712510813/en/