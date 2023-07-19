authID Hires Sales Leaders to Drive Biometric Identity Verification and Authentication Growth

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

DENVER, July 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  -- authID® [Nasdaq: AUID] a leading provider of innovative biometric identity verification and authentication solutions is pleased to announce the appointment of Greg Manship, Dale Daguro, and Jeff Scheidel as Vice Presidents of Sales. This follows the successful completion of our recent fund raising, allowing authID to focus on the execution of its sales strategy and capitalize on the strong demand for secure and reliable biometric authentication solutions.

Cyberattacks caused by bad actors who prey on passwords and legacy MFA continue to disrupt businesses. authID's biometric verification and authentication solutions offer a secure and convenient way to validate the identity of both employees and consumers and eliminate the risks and costs of data breaches and account takeovers. By leveraging its patented VerifiedTM platform technology, authID ensures the highest levels of security and accuracy at sub-second speed, enabling organizations to efficiently safeguard enterprise applications against fraudulent activities.

Each executive brings a wealth of experience in sales leadership, business development, and driving revenue growth within the technology industry. With impressive track records of developing high-performing sales teams and building strong relationships with enterprise clients, they are each well-positioned to lead authID’s sales efforts with a focus on delivering fast and lightweight, strong biometric authentication services to enterprises.

"We are excited to welcome Greg, Dale and Jeff to the authID team," said Rhon Daguro, CEO of authID. "Their proven expertise in sales leadership and comprehensive knowledge of the identity authentication space will be instrumental in strengthening our market position and accelerating our growth trajectory."

In their new roles, each VP of Sales will be responsible for executing authID's sales strategy, developing and expanding key customer relationships, and driving revenue growth across various industry verticals, including finance, healthcare, government, and e-commerce. With their deep understanding of the identity market, they will play a pivotal role in delivering authID's innovative solutions to enterprises seeking secure and seamless biometric identity verification and authentication.

Mr. Manship’s, Mr. Daguro’s, and Mr. Scheidel’s respective compensation packages include basic salary, commission based on future Company revenues, and a grant of options to purchase 25,000 shares of new Common Stock at a price of $7.36 per share, pursuant to Nasdaq Rule 5635(c)(4).

About authID Inc.
At authID (Nasdaq: AUID), We Are Digital Identity®. authID provides secure identity verification and authentication through Verified™, an easy-to-integrate strong authentication platform. Verified combines document-based identity verification with strong FIDO2 passwordless device authentication and cloud biometrics to deliver identity-first cybersecurity for both workforce and consumer applications. Powered by sophisticated biometric and artificial intelligence technologies, authID establishes trusted digital identities, binds an identity to provisioned devices, and eliminates the risks of passwords to deliver the faster, frictionless, and accurate user identity solutions demanded by today’s digital ecosystem. For more information, go to www.authID.ai.

authID Media Contact

Graham N. Arad
General Counsel
[email protected]


authID-Inc-.png
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.