CHENGDU, China, July 12, 2023
CHENGDU, China, July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Senmiao Technology Limited ("Senmiao") (Nasdaq: AIHS), a financing and servicing company focused on the online ride-hailing industry in China, as well as an operator of its own online ride-hailing platform, today announced financial results for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023.
Fiscal 2023 Year-end Financial and Operating Highlights
- Total revenues of $8.1 million from continuing operations, an increase of 64.5% from $4.9 million in the prior fiscal year, primarily as a result of increased operating lease revenues from automobile rentals and increased revenues from online ride-hailing platform services.
- From October 23, 2020, the date Senmiao launched its online ride-hailing platform, to March 31, 2023, approximately 29.6 million rides were completed (including orders completed on the platform operated by Senmiao and orders completed on partner platforms, such as Xiehua and Anma) with fares paid by riders totaling $95.6 million. As of July 12, 2023, Senmiao operated in 26 cities in China, including Chengdu, Changsha and Guangzhou.
- Net loss from continuing operations improved to $3.8 million, compared to net loss of $5.6 million in the prior fiscal year, primarily due to the Company's cost-cutting initiatives that directly resulted in significantly lower selling, general and administrative expenses.
Management Commentary
Xi Wen, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President of Senmiao, stated, "We were pleased with our financial performance in fiscal 2023, reporting a 64.5% increase in total revenues to $8.1 million and gross profit of $1.5 million, compared to a gross loss of $2.1 million in the prior fiscal year. As a result of our top line growth and effective cost-cutting initiatives, we narrowed bottom-line losses by 32.4% from fiscal 2022, enabling us to achieve positive cash flow from operating activities. Our strong top-line results were driven by operating lease revenues from automobile rentals more than doubling year over year and revenues from online ride-hailing platform services growing 39.2%. We have been focusing on growing these two businesses in recent years and are confident that we will continue to see positive momentum as China has moved away from its zero-COVID policy in a post-pandemic environment. Since the launch of our online ride-hailing business in October 2020, we have helped facilitate over 31.1 million rides in 26 cities as of May 2023. We expect to continue expanding our business partnerships as we look to enter potential new markets, exploring opportunities for new partner models and strengthening our presence in our strongest markets of Chengdu, Changsha and Guangzhou."
Financial Review
Revenues
Total revenues were $8.1 million for the year ended March 31, 2023, an increase of 64.5% from $4.9 million in the prior fiscal year. The increase was mainly due to a $1.7 million increase in operating lease revenues from automobile rentals and a $1.0 million increase in revenue contributions from online ride-hailing platform services.
During the year ended March 31, 2023, the automobile rental business generated operating lease revenues of $3.5 million, an increase of 100.5% from $1.7 million in the prior fiscal year, due to a significant increase in the number of automobiles leased. The online ride-hailing platform services business generated revenues of $3.7 million, an increase of 39.2% from $2.7 million in the prior fiscal year. The increase was primarily due to the significantly lower amount of incentives the Company paid to ride-hailing drivers who completed rides and earned income through its platform in the year ended March 31, 2023.
Cost of Revenues
Cost of revenues decreased to $6.6 million for the year ended March 31, 2023, compared to $7.0 million in the prior fiscal year, primarily due to a decrease in direct expense and technical service fees for the online ride-hailing platform services business as a result of a decrease in the number of completed orders, partially offset by the increase in costs of automobiles under operating leases as a result of business expansion.
Gross Profit
Gross profit was $1.5 million for the year ended March 31, 2023, compared to gross loss of $2.1 million in the prior fiscal year. The change of $3.6 million was mainly due to the increase in profit in our online ride-hailing platform services and operating lease, partially offset by the gross loss of approximately $0.1 million from sales of automobiles.
Selling, General and Administrative Expenses
Selling, general and administrative expenses decreased 32.0% to $6.1 million for the year ended March 31, 2023, from $9.0 million in the prior fiscal year. The decrease was mainly attributable to the Company's implementation of initiatives to streamline expenses during the period, which resulted in a $0.9 million decrease in financial, legal and marketing consulting fees, a $0.7 million decrease in salary and employee benefit expenses, a $0.8 million decrease in advertising and promotion expenses for online ride-hailing platform services, and other expense reductions.
Net Loss from Continuing Operations
As a result of the foregoing, net loss from Senmiao's continuing operations for the year ended March 31, 2023, improved to $3.8 million, compared to net loss of $5.6 million in the prior fiscal year.
Loss per Share
Loss per diluted share for continuing operations for the year ended March 31, 2023, was approximately $0.43 based on a weighted average number of basic and diluted common stock of 7.2 million, compared to loss per diluted share of approximately $1.66 based on a weighted average number of basic and diluted common stock of 5.7 million in the prior fiscal year.
Financial Position
As of March 31, 2023, Senmiao had cash and cash equivalents of $1.6 million, compared to $1.2 million as of March 31, 2022. Total stockholders' equity was $4.4 million as of March 31, 2023, compared to $8.1 million as of March 31, 2022.
Additional information regarding Senmiao's results of operations for this annual period can be found in Senmiao's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023, to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on the date of this earnings release.
About Senmiao Technology Limited
Headquartered in Chengdu, Sichuan Province, Senmiao provides automobile transaction and related services including sales of automobiles, facilitation and services for automobile purchases and financing, management, operating leases, guarantees and other automobile transaction services, as well as operates its own ride-hailing platform aimed principally at the growing online ride-hailing market in Senmiao's areas of operation in China. For more information about Senmiao, please visit: http://www.senmiaotech.com. Senmiao routinely provides important updates on its website.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements (including those relating to the operation of Senmiao's ride-hailing platform) are subject to significant risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including those detailed from time to time in the Senmiao's filings with the SEC, and represent Senmiao's views only as of the date they are made and should not be relied upon as representing Senmiao's views as of any subsequent date. Senmiao undertakes no obligation to publicly revise any forward-looking statements to reflect changes in events or circumstances.
SENMIAO TECHNOLOGY LIMITED
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Expressed in U.S. dollars, except for the number of shares)
March 31,
March 31,
2023
2022
ASSETS
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$
1,610,090
$
1,185,221
Accounts receivable, net, current portion
158,435
418,022
Accounts receivable, a related party
6,312
—
Inventories
6,678
286,488
Finance lease receivables, net, current portion
146,114
314,264
Prepayments, other receivables and other assets, net
1,438,243
2,713,208
Due from related parties, current portion, net
1,488,914
682,335
Total current assets
4,854,786
5,599,538
Property and equipment, net
3,343,457
5,658,773
Other assets
Operating lease right-of-use assets, net
121,672
109,621
Operating lease right-of-use assets, net, related parties
92,916
515,906
Financing lease right-of-use assets, net
623,714
305,933
Intangible assets, net
774,324
959,551
Accounts receivable, net, noncurrent
—
69
Finance lease receivables, net, noncurrent
71,133
92,980
Due from a related party, noncurrent
3,640,206
6,635,746
Other non-current assets
716,407
—
Total other assets
6,040,372
8,619,806
Total assets
$
14,238,615
$
19,878,117
LIABILITIES, MEZZANNIE EQUITY AND EQUITY
Current liabilities
Borrowings from a financial institution
$
8,813
$
145,542
Accounts payable
183,645
14,446
Advances from customers
148,188
120,629
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
3,377,507
2,444,367
Due to related parties and affiliates
8,667
11,682
Operating lease liabilities
60,878
50,177
Operating lease liabilities - related parties
143,462
330,781
Financing lease liabilities
264,052
304,557
Derivative liabilities
501,782
2,215,204
Current liabilities - discontinued operations
487,829
528,426
Total current liabilities
5,184,823
6,165,811
Other liabilities
Operating lease liabilities, non-current
83,485
47,910
Operating lease liabilities, non-current - related parties
42,247
226,896
Financing lease liabilities, non-current
388,064
1,376
Deferred tax liability
42,930
46,386
Total other liabilities
556,726
322,568
Total liabilities
5,741,549
6,488,379
SENMIAO TECHNOLOGY LIMITED
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (CONTINUED)
(Expressed in U.S. dollars, except for the number of shares)
March 31,
March 31,
2023
2022
Commitments and contingencies
Mezzanine Equity
Series A convertible preferred stock (par value $1,000 per share, 5,000 shares authorized; 1,641
269,386
820,799
Stockholders' equity
Common stock (par value $0.0001 per share, 500,000,000 shares authorized; 7,743,040 and
773
618
Additional paid-in capital
43,355,834
42,803,045
Accumulated deficit
(37,715,294)
(34,601,545)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(1,247,099)
(109,454)
Total Senmiao Technology Limited stockholders' equity
4,394,214
8,092,664
Non-controlling interests
3,833,466
4,476,275
Total equity
8,227,680
12,568,939
Total liabilities, mezzanine equity and equity
$
14,238,615
$
19,878,117
*Giving retroactive effect to the 1-for-10 reverse stock split effected on April 6, 2022
SENMIAO TECHNOLOGY LIMITED
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)
(Expressed in U.S. dollars, except for the number of shares)
For the Year Ended
2023
2022
Revenues
Revenues
$
7,738,394
$
4,913,102
Revenues, a related party
344,120
—
Total revenues
8,082,514
4,913,102
Cost of revenues
Cost of revenues
(6,080,097)
(7,001,297)
Cost of revenues, a related party
(509,904)
—
Total cost of revenues
(6,590,001)
(7,001,297)
Gross profit (loss)
1,492,513
(2,088,195)
Operating expenses
Selling, general and administrative expenses
(6,142,447)
(9,035,142)
Provision for doubtful accounts, net of recovery
(1,487,889)
(235,279)
Impairments of inventories
(3,085)
(60,398)
Impairments of long-lived assets and goodwill
—
(142,974)
Total operating expenses
(7,633,421)
(9,473,793)
Loss from operations
(6,140,908)
(11,561,988)
Other income (expense)
Other income (expense), net
664,001
(107,444)
Interest expense
—
(5,893)
Interest expense on finance leases
(25,675)
(55,844)
Change in fair value of derivative liabilities
1,711,889
6,951,482
Issuance cost incurred for issuing series A convertible preferred stock
—
(821,892)
Total other income, net
2,350,215
5,960,409
Loss before income taxes
(3,790,693)
(5,601,579)
Income tax expense