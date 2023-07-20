DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / July 12, 2023 / Pure Cycle Corporation (NASDAQ:PCYO) announced its financial results for the three and nine months ended May 31, 2023. Pure Cycle posted its seventeenth consecutive fiscal quarter with positive net income. Pure Cycle continues to develop its Sky Ranch Master Planned Community with nearly 200 new homes started in Phase 2A and the start of construction of the next 211 lots in Phase 2B. In addition to our lots for sale, we continue to build homes for our own portfolio of single-family rentals, with four homes built and rented in Phase 1, and 10 homes under construction in Phase 2A (six of these homes were finished and rented after May 31, 2023). In addition, industrial water sales to oil and gas operations saw tremendous growth which generated the highest revenues we have posted for that customer base. Highlights for the three and nine months ended May 31, 2023, are presented below.

Highlights

"Despite interest rates pressuring the housing market, our Sky Ranch community continues to grow and attract residents with its affordable prices and great location directly off Interstate 70," commented Mr. Harding, CEO of Pure Cycle. "As interest rates continue to rise and housing prices stabilize, our homebuilding partners at Sky Ranch continue to offer affordable products, thanks in large part to our affordable lots. Couple that with our ability to build low-cost rental units that we have been able to rent quickly at good rates, and Sky Ranch once again leads our growth expectations," concluded Mr. Harding.

Financial Summary

Revenue

For the three months ended May 31, 2023, we posted $6.9 million of revenue compared to $3.2 million for the same period in 2022. The increase was due to a record level of water sales to oil and gas operators and the start of the Phase 2B construction at Sky Ranch (Phase 2A is nearly 90% complete as of May 31, 2023 while Phase 2B is about 21% complete). For the nine months ended May 31, 2023, we posted revenues of $11.2 million compared to $12.1 million for the comparable period in 2022. This slight decline was mainly due to lot sales being higher in 2022, which is due to timing of construction activities. The nine months ended May 31, 2023, was impacted by a very high precipitation year and the housing market headwinds which delayed some of our construction activity. We anticipate the summer months generating increased lot sale revenue due to seasonal construction activity.

For the three months ended May 31, 2023 and 2022, we generated $1.3 million and $1.3 million in tap fees. For the nine months ended May 31, 2023 and 2022, we generated $2.4 million and $2.4 million in tap fees. These taps were sold predominately at our Sky Ranch community where we have sold a total of 840 water and wastewater taps since we began developing Sky Ranch in 2017 (14 of these taps were for our single-family rental business). Posting a consistent level of tap sales despite the headwinds in the housing market is indicative of the level of interest in home sales at Sky Ranch.

As of May 31, 2023, the single-family rental business has four homes built and rented in Phase 1 of Sky Ranch and 10 homes under construction in Phase 2A. After May 31, 2023, we completed and rented six of the units in Phase 2A with the remaining four expected to be completed around the end of August 2023. As noted in the prior quarter, due to the overwhelming demand for rental units at Sky Ranch, we increased the number of lots to be used in our single-family rental business from 55 to 69 in Phase 1 and Phase 2 of Sky Ranch.

Profitability

We continue our profitability as shown in the table below:

(In thousands)

Net Income

Add back:

Interest expense

Taxes

Depreciation / amortization

EBITDA

Fully diluted earnings per share

"The resurgence of oil and gas operations in our service area added a tremendous boost to our income for the periods presented," commented Kevin McNeill, CFO of Pure Cycle. "Despite the rainiest spring on record, which impacts our construction activities and timing of our lot deliveries, with oil and gas water sales, strong demand at Sky Ranch due to well-priced lots, and continued interest in our rental business, we believe we are going to finish the fiscal year strong," concluded Mr. McNeill.

Working Capital

We reported working capital (current assets less current liabilities) of $23.8 million as of May 31, 2023, with $26.0 million of cash.

Operational Summary

Water and Wastewater Resource Development

For the three and nine months ended May 31, 2023, residential water usage revenue increased over 2022 mainly due to new home sales in Sky Ranch which adds customers to our water and wastewater operations. For the three months ended May 31, 2023 compared to 2022, commercial water usage revenue increased due to increased water sales to oil and gas operators for use in drilling operations, which we believe will continue at a high level through the remainder of our fiscal 2023. For the nine months ended May 31, 2023, commercial water sales were consistent with 2022.

For the three and nine months ended May 31, 2023, water and wastewater tap sales remained relatively consistent with 2022 due to timing of closings at Sky Ranch. Tap sales are driven by builders obtaining building permits in anticipation of home construction. We believe this is a good indicator of the continued steady sales and interest in Sky Ranch.

Early in fiscal 2023, we continued our acquisition of water rights with the acquisition of three deep water wells in the Lost Creek Basin for $0.3 million, which will be added to our other Lost Creek Water and eventually transferred to the Denver market for use in our Denver service area.

Land Development

Despite the challenges with the weather and housing market, for the three months ended May 31, 2023, lot sales revenue increased as compared to 2022. This was mainly due to 2023 having two phases under construction (Phase 2A and Phase 2B). Revenue for lot sales is recognized over time with progress measured using the percent of completion method.

For the nine months ended May 31, 2023, lot sales revenue decreased as compared to 2022. This was mainly due to the timing of development activities at Sky Ranch which was impacted by the weather and pressures on the overall housing market. The price per lot for delivered lots in Phase 2 increased an average of 40% over Phase 1. Revenue for lot sales is recognized over time with progress measured under the percent of completion method; therefore, revenue will fluctuate due to the timing of construction activities. Additionally, lot sale revenue declined as we delayed the start of Phase 2B by a few months due to the increased pressures on the housing market in late 2022. We believe lot sale revenues will pick up pace throughout the remainder of our fiscal 2023 as we are in the summer months, which are the best months for construction activities.

Single Family Rentals

In 2021, we built three homes that were rented to separate families effective November 1, 2021. In the first quarter of fiscal 2022, we contracted for the construction of a fourth rental home, which was completed and rented in December 2022. In the third quarter of fiscal 2022, we contracted for the construction of 10 rental units in Phase 2A, six of which were completed and rented after May 31, 2023, and the remaining four we believe will be ready for rental around the end of our fiscal 2023. Additionally, we broke ground on Phase 2B this quarter, which has 211 lots in total, of which we retained 17 for use in our single-family rental business.

Earnings Call Information

Pure Cycle will host a conference call on Thursday July 13, 2023, at 8:30AM Eastern (6:30AM Mountain) to discuss the financial results and answer questions. Call details are presented below. We will post a detailed slide presentation, which provides an overview of Pure Cycle and presents summary financial results on our website which can be accessed at www.purecyclewater.com.

Other Important Information

Pure Cycle will be hosting its annual investor day on July 19, 2023. Please see the Investor section of our website for more information and how to RSVP for the tour and/or the Q&A session via Teams.

Our CEO Mark Harding will be presenting at the IDEAS conference on August 24, 2023, so stay tuned for additional information on that conference.

The table below presents our unaudited results of operations for the periods noted:

(In thousands, except share information)

Revenues:

Metered water usage from:

Municipal customers

Commercial customers

Wastewater treatment fees

Water and wastewater tap fees

Lot sales

Project management fees

Single-family rentals

Special facility projects and other

Total revenues

Expenses:

Water service operations

Wastewater service operations

Land development construction costs

Project management costs

Single-family rental costs

Depletion and depreciation

Other

Total cost of revenues

General and administrative expenses

Depreciation

Operating (loss) income

Other income (expense):

Interest income - related party

Interest income - Investments

Oil and gas royalty income, net

Oil and gas lease income, net

Other, net

Interest expense, net

Income from operations before income taxes

Income tax expense

Net income

Earnings per common share - basic and diluted

Basic

Diluted

Weighted average common shares outstanding:

Basic

Diluted

The following table presents our consolidated financial position as of the dates shown:

(In thousands, except shares)

ASSETS:

Current assets:

Cash and cash equivalents

Trade accounts receivable, net

Land under development

Income taxes receivable

Prepaid expenses and other assets

Total current assets

Restricted cash

Investments in water and water systems, net

Construction in progress

Single-family rental units

Land and mineral rights:

Held for development

Held for investment purposes

Other assets

Notes receivable - related parties, including accrued interest

Reimbursable public improvements and project management fees

Other

Operating leases - right of use assets

Total assets

LIABILITIES:

Current liabilities:

Accounts payable

Accrued liabilities

Accrued liabilities - related parties

Income taxes payable

Deferred lot sale revenues

Deferred water sales revenues

Debt, current portion

Total current liabilities

Participating interests in export water supply

Debt, less current portion

Deferred tax liability, net

Lease obligations - operating leases, less current portion

Total liabilities

Commitments and contingencies

SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY:

Series B preferred shares: par value $0.001 per share, 25 million authorized;

432,513 issued and outstanding (liquidation preference of $432,513)

Common shares: par value 1/3 of $.01 per share, 40.0 million authorized;

24,054,843 and 23,980,645 outstanding, respectively

Additional paid-in capital

Accumulated deficit

Total shareholders' equity

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

