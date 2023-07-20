Expro Group Holdings N.V. Schedules Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Expro Group Holdings N.V. (NYSE: XPRO) (“Expro” or the “Company”) will hold a conference call on July 27, 2023 to discuss results for the quarter ended June 30, 2023. The conference call is scheduled to begin at 10:00 a.m. Central Time (11:00 a.m. Eastern Time). A press release regarding the results will be issued before the market opens on July 27 and the press release, together with associated presentation slides, will be posted to the investor relations section of the Expro website in advance of the conference call.

We encourage those who plan to dial-in to the conference to pre-register: Pre-Registration Link.Callers who pre-register will be given a dial-in number and unique PIN via email to gain immediate access to the call.

Participants may also join the conference call by dialing:
US: +1 833 470 1428
International: +1 929 526 1599
Access code: 375034

To listen via live webcast, please visit the investor section of www.expro.com.

An audio replay of the webcast will be available in the Investor section of the Company’s website approximately 3 hours after the conclusion of the call and remain available for a period of 12 months.

To access the audio replay telephonically:
Dial-In: US 1 866 813 9403 or 44 (204) 525 0658
Access ID: 596531
Start Date: July 27, 2023, 1:00 p.m. CT
End Date: August 3, 2023, 11:59 p.m. CT

ABOUT EXPRO

Working for clients across the entire well life cycle, Expro is a leading provider of energy services, offering cost-effective, innovative solutions and what the Company considers to be best-in-class safety and service quality. The Company’s extensive portfolio of capabilities spans well construction, well flow management, subsea well access and well intervention and integrity solutions.

With roots dating to 1938, Expro has approximately 7,600 employees and provides services and solutions to leading exploration and production companies in both onshore and offshore environments in approximately 60 countries.

For more information, please visit: expro.com and connect with Expro on Twitter: @ExproGroup and LinkedIn: @Expro.

