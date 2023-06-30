HOUSTON, July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE: MAIN) ("Main Street") is pleased to announce the following recent activity in its private loan portfolio. During the second quarter of 2023, Main Street originated new or increased commitments in its private loan portfolio of $176.4 million and funded total investments across its private loan portfolio with a cost basis totaling $147.5 million.

The following represent notable new private loan commitments and investments during the second quarter of 2023:

$43.7 million in a first lien senior secured loan and $1.5 million in a first lien senior secured revolver to a managed security provider offering cyber security and network monitoring services to multi-site businesses;

$18.5 million in a first lien senior secured loan, $3.1 million in a first lien senior secured revolver, $6.2 million in a first lien senior secured delayed draw loan and $1.2 million in equity to a national provider of custom power system platforms;

$26.5 million in a first lien senior secured loan, $1.3 million in a first lien senior secured revolver and $0.7 million in equity to a provider of market research, data analytics and advisory services;

$20.9 million in a first lien senior secured loan, $3.0 million in a first lien senior secured revolver and $1.2 million in equity to a global digitization automation solutions provider;

$12.8 million in a first lien senior secured loan, $1.4 million in a first lien senior secured revolver and $0.6 million in equity to a provider of loyalty marketing services;

$10.3 million in a first lien senior secured loan, $0.8 million in a first lien senior secured revolver and $0.3 million in equity to a premier plastic surgery and aesthetics practice;

$8.0 million in a first lien senior secured loan to a provider of ground services to the commercial, general and cargo aviation markets;

Increased commitments of $1.4 million in a first lien senior secured incremental loan, $1.1 million in a first lien senior secured revolver and $5.5 million in a first lien senior secured delayed draw loan to a provider of applied behavior analysis therapy; and

Increased commitment of $1.2 million in a first lien senior secured incremental loan to a residentially focused provider of roof restoration and repair services.

As of June 30, 2023, Main Street's private loan portfolio included total investments at cost of approximately $1.5 billion across 88 unique borrowers. The private loan portfolio, as a percentage of cost, included 95.7% invested in first lien debt investments and 4.3% invested in equity investments or other securities.

ABOUT MAIN STREET CAPITAL CORPORATION

Main Street (www.mainstcapital.com) is a principal investment firm that primarily provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies and debt capital to middle market companies. Main Street's portfolio investments are typically made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings, refinancings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors. Main Street seeks to partner with entrepreneurs, business owners and management teams and generally provides "one stop" financing alternatives within its lower middle market investment strategy. Main Street's lower middle market companies generally have annual revenues between $10 million and $150 million. Main Street's middle market debt investments are made in businesses that are generally larger in size than its lower middle market portfolio companies.

Main Street, through its wholly owned portfolio company MSC Adviser I, LLC ("MSC Adviser"), also maintains an asset management business through which it manages investments for external parties. MSC Adviser is registered as an investment adviser under the Investment Advisers Act of 1940, as amended.

