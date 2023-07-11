VANCOUVER, BC, July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Graphite One Inc. (TSXV: GPH) (OTCQX: GPHOF) ("Graphite One" or the "Company"), is pleased to comment on statements made by United States Senator Lisa Murkowski, Representative from Alaska, during a July 11, 2023 Senate Session, in support of Graphite One and its development of the Graphite Creek deposit near Nome, Alaska.

In her address, Senator Lisa Murkowski stated, "I've always supported Graphite One and what they're doing in Alaska, but really after my site visit there on Saturday, I'm convinced that this is a project that every one of us, those of us here in the Congress, the Biden Administration, all of us needs to support," stated Senator Murkowski. "Graphite One's vision is to build a complete domestic supply chain for natural graphite. Their project would be anchored by responsible mining of the Graphite Creek deposit producing tens of thousands of metric tons a year, but it would also extend to a battery anode manufacturing facility in Washington State which would be co-located with a battery recycling plant, which is why their CEO Anthony Huston often describes Graphite One as a technology company that mines graphite. This, Mr. President, is a major opportunity for us".

The full addresss can be found here.

"Senator Murkowski has been a key supporter of Graphite One as we aim to develop a 100 per cent U.S.-based graphite supply chain," stated Anthony Huston, President and CEO of Graphite One. "She is a very large proponent of clean energy, and responsible development of resources to encourage economic growth in United States. We are honored to have her support and will continue to drive forward with our ambition to develop the United States' first graphite mine and supply chain solution".

Graphite One's Supply Chain Strategy

With the United States currently 100 percent import dependent for natural graphite, Graphite One is planning to develop a complete U.S.-based, advanced graphite supply chain solution anchored by the Graphite Creek resource. The Graphite One project plan includes an advanced graphite material and battery anode manufacturing plant expected to be sited in Washington State integrated with the development of the Graphite Creek Property. The plan includes a recycling facility to reclaim graphite and the other battery materials, to be co-located at the Washington State site, the third link in Graphite One's circular economy strategy.

About Graphite One Inc.

GRAPHITE ONE INC. is developing its Graphite One Project (the "Project") to become an American producer of high-grade anode materials on a commercial scale integrated with a domestic graphite resource. The Project is proposed as a vertically integrated enterprise to mine, process and manufacture anode materials primarily for the lithium‐ion electric vehicle battery market. As set forth in the Company's 2022 Pre-Feasibility Study, graphite mineralization mined from the Company's Graphite Creek Property, situated on the Seward Peninsula approximately 35 miles north of Nome, Alaska, would be processed into concentrate at an adjacent processing plant. Natural and artificial graphite anode materials and other value‐added graphite products would be manufactured from the concentrate and other materials at the Company's proposed advanced graphite materials manufacturing facility expected to be located in Washington State. The Company intends to make a production decision on the Project upon the completion of a Feasibility Study.

