PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE: PMT) will announce results for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, in a news release to be issued after the market close on Thursday, July 27, 2023. The release will be available online at pmt.pennymac.com.

The Company’s executives will review the results in a recorded presentation. The recording and accompanying materials will be available on the Company’s website concurrently with the news release.

Additionally, the Company will host a live question and answer (Q&A) session the same day at 5:45 p.m. Eastern Time. An audio webcast of the Q&A session will be available at pmt.pennymac.com, and a replay of the event will be available shortly after its conclusion.

Individuals who are unable to access the website but would like to receive a copy of the materials should contact the Company’s Investor Relations department at 818.224.7028.

About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a mortgage real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. PMT is externally managed by PNMAC Capital Management, LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE: PFSI). Additional information about PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is available at pmt.pennymac.com.

