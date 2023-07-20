PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE: PFSI) will announce results for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 in a news release to be issued after the market close on Thursday, July 27, 2023. The release will be available online at pfsi.pennymac.com.

The Company’s executives will review the results in a recorded presentation. The recording and accompanying materials will be available on the Company’s website concurrently with the news release.

Additionally, the Company will host a live question and answer (Q&A) session the same day at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time. An audio webcast of the Q&A session will be available at pfsi.pennymac.com and a replay of the event will be available shortly after its conclusion.

Individuals who are unable to access the website but would like to receive a copy of the materials should contact the Company’s Investor Relations department at 818.224.7028.

About PennyMac Financial Services, Inc.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. is a specialty financial services firm focused on the production and servicing of U.S. mortgage loans and the management of investments related to the U.S. mortgage market. Founded in 2008, the company is recognized as a leader in the U.S. residential mortgage industry and employs over 4,000 people across the country. For the twelve months ended March 31, 2023, PennyMac Financial’s production of newly originated loans totaled $98 billion in unpaid principal balance, making it the second largest mortgage lender in the nation. As of March 31, 2023, PennyMac Financial serviced loans totaling $564 billion in unpaid principal balance, making it a top five mortgage servicer in the nation. Additional information about PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. is available at pfsi.pennymac.com.

