GSI Technology to Announce Fiscal First Quarter 2024 Results on July 27, 2023

SUNNYVALE, Calif., July 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GSI Technology, Inc. ( GSIT), developer of the Gemini ® Associative Processing Unit (APU) for AI and high-performance parallel computing (HPPC) and a leading provider of high-performance memory solutions for the networking, telecommunications and military markets, will announce financial results for its fiscal first quarter 2024 ended June 30, 2023 after the market close on Thursday, July 27, 2023. Management will also conduct a conference call to review the Company's first quarter financial results and its current outlook for the second quarter of fiscal 2024 at 1:30 p.m. Pacific time (4:30 p.m. Eastern Time) on that same day.

To participate in the call, please dial 1-877-407-3982 in the U.S. or 1-201-493-6780 for international approximately 10 minutes prior to the above start time and provide Conference ID 13740083. The call will also be streamed live via the internet at www.gsitechnology.com.

A replay will be available from July 27, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. Eastern Time through August 3, 2023 at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time by dialing toll free for the U.S. 1-844-512-2921 or international 1-412-317-6671 and entering pin number 13740083. A webcast of the call will be archived on the Company’s investor relations website under the Events and Presentations tab.

ABOUT GSI TECHNOLOGY

Founded in 1995, GSI Technology, Inc. is a leading provider of semiconductor memory solutions. The Company recently launched radiation-hardened memory products for extreme environments in space and the Gemini ® Associative Processing Unit (APU), a memory-centric design that delivers significant performance advantages for diverse AI applications. The Gemini APU architecture removes the I/O bottleneck between the processors and memory arrays by performing massive parallel search directly in the memory array where data is stored. The novel architecture delivers performance-over-power ratio improvements compared to CPU, GPU, and DRAM for applications like image detection, speech recognition, e-commerce recommendation systems, and more. Gemini is an ideal solution for edge applications with a scalable format, small footprint, and low power consumption where rapid, accurate responses are critical. For more information, please visit www.gsitechnology.com.

Contacts:

Investor Relations:
Hayden IR
Kim Rogers
385-831-7337
[email protected]

Media Relations:
Finn Partners for GSI Technology
Ricca Silverio
415-348-2724
[email protected]

Company:
GSI Technology, Inc.
Douglas M. Schirle
Chief Financial Officer
408-331-9802

