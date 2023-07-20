ibex Wins 2023 Contact Center Technology Award by CUSTOMER Magazine

July 13, 2023
Inspire Recognized for Improving Customer Service Technology and CX

WASHINGTON, July 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ibex ( IBEX), a leading global provider of business process outsourcing (BPO) and customer engagement technology solutions, announced today that TMC, a global, integrated media company, has named Inspire as a 2023 Contact Center Technology Award winner, presented by CUSTOMER Magazine. Inspire, which is an integral component of ibex’s award-winning AI-enabled Wave X technology platform, is an all-in-one agent coaching and performance acceleration platform designed to target and identify personalized coaching opportunities for every agent, in real-time.

“ibex is honored to be recognized for the Contact Center Technology Award by CUSTOMER Magazine for the second year in a row,” said ibex CIO Jim Ferrato. “We strive to optimize agent performance with Inspire, which offers a process-driven coaching platform and enables ibex to improve customer interactions, customer insights, contact center performance and client outcomes for many of the world’s premier brands.”

Inspire offers a range of solutions from paperless coaching, automated tools, consistency in the process, transparency at every stage, real-time feedback, increased awareness, and commitment to professional development as well as ease of access.

“Congratulations to ibex for being awarded a 2023 CUSTOMER Magazine Contact Center Technology Award. Inspire has been selected for demonstrating innovation, quality and unique features which have had a positive impact on the customer experience,” said Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC. “We’re pleased to recognize their achievement.”

The Contact Center Technology Award, presented by CUSTOMER Magazine, honors vendors and technologies that have embraced technology as a key tool for customer service excellence. This award distinguishes their success as innovators, thought leaders, and market movers in the contact center and customer care industries.

About CUSTOMER
Since 1982, CUSTOMER magazine (formerly Customer Interaction Solutions) has been the voice of the call/contact center, CRM and teleservices industries. CUSTOMER has helped the industry germinate, grow, mature, and prosper, and has served as the leading publication in helping these industries that have had such a positive impact on the world economy to continue to thrive. Through a combination of outstanding and cutting-edge original editorial, industry voices, in-depth lab reviews and the recognition of the innovative leaders in management and technology through our highly valued awards, CUSTOMER strives to continue to be the publication that holds the quality bar high for the industry. Please visit http://customer.tmcnet.com.

About TMC
Through education, industry news, live events and social influence, global buyers rely on TMC’s content-driven marketplaces to make purchase decisions and navigate markets. As a result, leading technology vendors turn to TMC for unparalleled branding, thought leadership and lead generation opportunities. Our in-person and online events deliver unmatched visibility and sales prospects for all percipients. Through our custom lead generation programs, we provide clients with an ongoing stream of leads that turn into sales opportunities and build databases. Additionally, we bolster brand reputations with the millions of impressions from display advertising on our news sites and newsletters. Making TMC a 360 degree marketing solution, we offer comprehensive event and road show management services and custom content creation with expertly ghost-crafted blogs, press releases, articles and marketing collateral to help with SEO, branding, and overall marketing efforts. For more information about TMC and to learn how we can help you reach your marketing goals, please visit www.tmcnet.com and follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter, @tmcnet.

About ibex
ibex delivers innovative business process outsourcing (BPO), smart digital marketing, online acquisition technology, and end-to-end customer engagement solutions to help companies acquire, engage, and retain valuable customers. Today, ibex operates a global CX delivery center model consisting of 34 operations facilities around the world, while deploying next-generation technology to drive superior customer experiences for many of the world’s leading companies across retail, e-commerce, healthcare, fintech, utilities and logistics.

ibex leverages its diverse global team of over 30,000 employees together with industry-leading technology, including its Wave X platform, to manage nearly 200 million critical customer interactions, adding over $2.2B in lifetime customer revenue each year and driving a truly differentiated customer experience. To learn more, visit our website at ibex.co and connect with us on LinkedIn.

ibex Media Contact:
Dan Burris
ibex
[email protected]

ibex Investor Contact:
Michael Darwal
ibex
[email protected]

TMC Contact:
Michelle Connolly
Senior Marketing Manager
203-852-6800, ext. 170
[email protected]

