TEL AVIV, Israel, July 13, 2023

Accelerates, Automates Identity and Age Verification for Consumer-Facing Businesses

TEL AVIV, Israel, July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AU10TIX, a global leader in identity verification and management technology, today launched the AU10TIX App, empowering customer-facing businesses with automated, in-person and point of sale (POS) identity and age verification capabilities. The app enables companies to securely verify IDs in the field within 4-8 seconds, enhancing the customer experience and accelerating sales.

AU10TIX_Logo.jpg

AU10TIX's plug-and-play app enables the secure verification of IDs within 4-8 seconds, enhancing the customer experience

For industries where access control is crucial, manual ID examination is insufficient for effectively detecting sophisticated fake IDs. This poses significant challenges and potential liabilities for businesses, as even trained professionals struggle to distinguish highly realistic fraudulent IDs without investing considerable time and effort.

The AU10TIX app provides the ability to rapidly verify age and ID documents from around the world. It also incorporates biometric checks and advanced AI and machine learning technology to eliminate identity fraud risk. Each business can define its own process based on its specific needs. The plug-and-play app requires no setup, is user-friendly, and can be customized or branded to meet specific business requirements. Its advanced fraud detection capabilities also ensure compliance with KYC regulations.

"We understand the importance of seamless access control, and are committed to helping our customers keep their business moving. The AU10TIX app enables employees to verify anyone, anywhere, at any time -- in a matter of seconds," said Dan Yerushalmi, CEO of AU10TIX. "Organizations no longer need to worry about human error in the ID verification process."

The AU10TIX app is designed to support multiple customer-facing industries, including:

  • Casinos: Prevent underaged and blacklisted players from gaining access.
  • Sporting Events: Combat illegal ticket resale by scalpers and stop minors from purchasing alcohol.
  • Hospitality: Enhance guest safety and security by efficiently identifying guests during check-in.
  • Pharma and Healthcare: Strengthen patient verification, safeguard medication dispensing, and maintain regulatory compliance.
  • Education: Verify student identities, prevent enrollment fraud, and ensure a secure online learning environment.
  • Travel: Verify traveler identities, prevent unauthorized access, and enhance security.
  • Delivery: Authenticate customer identities, prevent package theft, and ensure secure and reliable deliveries.

About AU10TIX

AU10TIX, a global leader in identity verification and management technology, is on a mission to obliterate fraud and further a more secure and inclusive world. The company provides critical, modular solutions to verify and link physical and digital identities so businesses and their customers can confidently connect. Over the past decade, AU10TIX has become the preferred partner of major global brands for customer onboarding and customer verification automation – and continues to work on the edge of what's next for identity's role in society. AU10TIX's proprietary technology provides results in less than 8 seconds, enabling businesses to onboard customers faster while preventing fraud, meeting compliance mandates, and, importantly, promoting trust and safety. AU10TIX is a subsidiary of ICTS International N.V. (OTCQB: ICTSF). For more information, visit AU10TIX.com.

