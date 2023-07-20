Comtech Awarded $30 Million Troposcatter Contract to Support US Army Communications

Author's Avatar
29 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

July 13, 2023-- Comtech (NASDAQ: CMTL) announced today that the company was recently awarded a $30 million contract from Fairwinds Technologies, LLC to provide Comtech’s next-generation Troposcatter Family of Systems (FOS) in support of U.S. Army tactical communications.

Under this contract, Comtech will provide its leading software-defined Troposcatter FOS to enhance U.S. Army Beyond-Line-of-Site (BLOS) communications capabilities across all domains. With the most deployed Troposcatter communications systems in the world, Comtech’s feature rich FOS can be seamlessly integrated with other communications systems to provide the U.S. Army with integrated, resilient, and flexible network architectures that can be used to significantly enhance the situational awareness picture in nearly every environment.

“This award further demonstrates Comtech’s global leadership in turnkey Troposcatter communications technologies as well as the value of our battle-proven FOS, which can deliver robust, high capacity BLOS capabilities when and where they matter most,” said Ken Peterman, President and CEO, Comtech. “Through this award, we believe Comtech will become the leading provider of next-generation Troposcatter systems for the U.S. Army.”

Comtech’s portfolio of defense and security technologies, including its next-generation Troposcatter FOS, are designed to deliver the integrated communications capabilities needed to enhance Combined Joint All Domain Command and Control (CJADC2) operations. Comtech has extensive experience developing and deploying customized, interoperable, robust, and resilient communications systems and services for all branches of the U.S. Department of Defense, as well as coalition forces.

Comtech’s Troposcatter FOS are squarely positioned to support military operations, disaster response situations, emergency communications restoration events, and other government and commercial applications. With software defined technologies embedded at the core, Comtech’s Troposcatter systems can continuously evolve over time to meet emerging government and commercial use cases as well as support future smart-enabled networks across a variety of global markets and geographies.

Headquartered in Annapolis, Maryland, Fairwinds Technologies designs and integrates communications, networking, and information technology solutions to serve defense and civilian agencies around the world.

About Comtech
Comtech Telecommunications Corp. is a leading global technology company providing terrestrial and wireless network solutions, next-generation 9-1-1 emergency services, satellite and space communications technologies, and cloud native capabilities to commercial and government customers around the world. Our unique culture of innovation and employee empowerment unleashes a relentless passion for customer success. With multiple facilities located in technology corridors throughout the United States and around the world, Comtech leverages our global presence, technology leadership, and decades of experience to create the world’s most innovative communications solutions.For more information, please visit www.comtech.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
Certain information in this press release contains statements that are forward-looking in nature and involve certain significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results and performance could differ materially from such forward-looking information. The Company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings identify many such risks and uncertainties. Any forward-looking information in this press release is qualified in its entirety by the risks and uncertainties described in such Securities and Exchange Commission filings.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230712232860r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230712232860/en/

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.