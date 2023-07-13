Expansion will bring internet speeds up to 5 Gbps to Northwestern Lancaster County

EDINBURG, Va., July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Glo Fiber, powered by Shenandoah Telecommunications Company ("Shentel") (Nasdaq: SHEN), announced that they have reached an agreement with municipal officials to deploy next generation fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) broadband services to Mount Joy Borough, Pennsylvania. Engineering work is currently underway, and construction is slated to begin in late 2024.

Throughout the 18-24 month construction process, Glo Fiber will bring a future-proof 100% fiber network to more than 3,700 homes and businesses in the area. Glo Fiber enables multi-gigabit internet access with symmetrical upload and download speeds. Using Shentel's 8,300-mile regional fiber network, Glo Fiber can ensure high speeds, low latency, and increased reliability. The company has earned a reputation for providing superior local customer service across its markets, including the growing list of communities in Pennsylvania, Virginia, Maryland, and West Virginia.

"The Borough looks forward to Glo Fiber operating in Mount Joy," said Mark Pugliese, Borough Manager of Mount Joy. "Borough Council voted unanimously in favor of setting up a franchise agreement with Glo Fiber, permitting Glo Fiber to operate within the Borough limits. In the end, our residents will have an opportunity to choose who they want to purchase services from. Up until now, there were little options."

Glo Fiber provides a reliable, high-bandwidth connection that can handle multiple devices and users within a home or business without buffering while streaming, gaming or video conferencing. Wall-to-Wall WiFi is also available, allowing customers to connect anywhere in their home or business. Glo TV service is delivered via an app and is compatible with Apple TV, Amazon's Fire Stick and many smart TVs with embedded streaming software. There are no contracts, and pricing is straightforward with affordable options for individuals and families relying on the internet for work, school and entertainment.

As a leading broadband internet provider in the Mid-Atlantic region, Glo Fiber takes great pride in several key differentiators compared to our competitors:

Fiber-to-the-home technology with exceptional reliability

Symmetrical download and upload speeds up to 5 Gigs

Easy, straight-forward pricing

Prompt local customer service

"We are excited to continue expanding our footprint in Lancaster County," said Chris Kyle, Vice President of Industry and Regulatory Affairs at Shentel. "Mount Joy marks our 30th franchise in Pennsylvania as we continue to bring Glo Fiber to residents and businesses throughout the commonwealth. Not surprisingly, we have seen a great response from Lancaster County localities as they realize just how crucial fiber-to-the-home infrastructure is in today's world. The ability to work, learn, and entertain from home is made easier with Glo Fiber."

Mount Joy residents will receive communications approximately 15 days prior to construction activity in their neighborhood.

To learn more about Glo Fiber, please visit www.glofiber.com or 1-833-WANT-GLO (1-833-926-8456).

About Glo Fiber

Glo Fiber (Glo) provides next-generation fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) multi-gigabit broadband internet access, live streaming TV, and digital home phone service powered by Shentel (Nasdaq: SHEN). Glo provides the fastest available service to residents leveraging XGS-PON, a state-of-the-art technology capable of symmetrical internet speeds up to 10 Gbps.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (Shentel) provides broadband services through its high speed, state-of-the-art fiber-optic and cable networks to customers in the Mid-Atlantic United States. The Company's services include: broadband internet, video, and voice; fiber-optic Ethernet, wavelength and leasing; and tower colocation leasing. The Company owns an extensive regional network with over 8,300 route miles of fiber and over 220 macro cellular towers. For more information, please visit www.shentel.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/glo-fiber-announces-expansion-of-its-fiber-network-to-mount-joy-pennsylvania-301876789.html

SOURCE Shenandoah Telecommunications Company