UBS Group AG's Recent Transaction in BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc.

11 minutes ago
UBS Group AG (Trades, Portfolio), a prominent investment guru, recently made a transaction involving BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (DMF, Financial). This article will delve into the details of this transaction, provide an overview of both UBS Group AG (Trades, Portfolio) and BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc., and analyze the potential implications of this move.

Transaction Details

On July 12, 2023,

UBS Group AG (Trades, Portfolio) reduced its holdings in BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. by 0 shares, leaving the total shares held at 0. The transaction was executed at a price of $6.32 per share. Despite the reduction, the transaction had no impact on UBS Group AG (Trades, Portfolio)'s portfolio, as the position in BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. remains at 0%.

Profile of UBS Group AG (Trades, Portfolio)

UBS Group AG (Trades, Portfolio), a Swiss multinational investment bank and financial services company, was established in 2014 as a holding company for UBS AG. With roots dating back to 1854, UBS Group AG (Trades, Portfolio) has grown through a series of mergers and acquisitions to become the largest bank in Switzerland, boasting over a trillion in assets and generating $28 billion in revenue in 2014. The group's top holdings include S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF(SPY, Financial), Apple Inc(AAPL, Financial), Amazon.com Inc(AMZN, Financial), Microsoft Corp(MSFT, Financial), and UBS Group AG (Trades, Portfolio)(UBS, Financial). The group's primary sectors of investment are Technology and Financial Services.

About BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc.

BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc., a non-diversified closed-end management investment company, primarily invests in municipal obligations that are rated investment grade and have maturities of less than one year. The company, which operates in a single segment, was listed on the stock exchange on November 25, 1991. As of July 14, 2023, the company's market capitalization stands at $131.602 million, with its stock priced at $6.34.

Stock Performance and Valuation

BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc.'s stock performance is evaluated using various metrics. The GF Score, which predicts the long-term performance of stocks, is 53, indicating a poor future performance potential. The stock's rank in terms of balance sheet, profitability, growth, GF value, and momentum are 6, 3, 0, 2, and 5, respectively. The stock is significantly undervalued according to the GF Valuation, with a GF Value of 50.24 and a Price to GF Value ratio of 0.13.

Stock Financial Health

The financial health of BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. is assessed using several indicators. The F Score is 4, while the Z Score is not applicable. The Cash to Debt ratio is 0.03, with a rank of 1360. The Return on Equity (ROE) and Return on Assets (ROA) are -5.49% and -4.20%, respectively, with ranks of 983 and 1008.

Stock Growth and Predictability

BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc.'s growth and predictability are evaluated using various metrics. The Gross Margin Growth, Operating Margin Growth, Revenue Growth 3 Year, EBITDA Growth 3 Year, and Earning Growth 3 Year are all not applicable. The rank predictability is also not available.

Stock Momentum and RSI

The stock's momentum and Relative Strength Index (RSI) are also assessed. The RSI for 5 days, 9 days, and 14 days are 68.08, 60.38, and 56.79, respectively. The Momentum Index for 6 - 1 Month and 12 - 1 Month are -3.37 and -10.37, respectively, with a rank of 723 for the Momentum Index 6 - 1 Month.

Transaction Analysis

Despite the reduction in holdings, the transaction had no impact on

UBS Group AG (Trades, Portfolio)'s portfolio due to the already minimal position in BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. This move may be indicative of UBS Group AG (Trades, Portfolio)'s investment strategy and outlook on the future performance of BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc.

All data and rankings are accurate as of July 14, 2023.

