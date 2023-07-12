UBS Group AG's Recent Transaction in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc.

UBS Group AG (Trades, Portfolio), a renowned investment guru, recently executed a transaction involving BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (LEO, Financial). This article provides a comprehensive overview of the transaction, the guru's profile, and the traded company's basic information. All data and rankings are accurate as of July 14, 2023.

Details of the Transaction

On July 12, 2023,

UBS Group AG (Trades, Portfolio) reduced its holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. by 0 shares. The transaction was executed at a trade price of $6.16 per share. Despite the reduction, the trade had no impact on the guru's portfolio, maintaining the traded stock's position at 0%. The total shares held by UBS Group AG (Trades, Portfolio) in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. after the transaction is also 0.

Profile of the Guru: UBS Group AG (Trades, Portfolio)

UBS Group AG (Trades, Portfolio), a Swiss multinational investment bank and financial services company, was established in 2014. The group has a rich history dating back to 1854 and has grown through a series of mergers and acquisitions. UBS Group AG (Trades, Portfolio) is now the largest bank in Switzerland, with operations in over 50 countries and 60,000 employees globally. The group's equity stands at $273.63 billion, with its top holdings in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF(SPY, Financial), Apple Inc(AAPL, Financial), Amazon.com Inc(AMZN, Financial), Microsoft Corp(MSFT, Financial), and UBS Group AG (Trades, Portfolio)(UBS, Financial). The group's top sectors are Technology and Financial Services.

Overview of the Traded Stock: BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (

LEO, Financial), a diversified closed-end management investment company based in the USA, aims to maximize current income exempt from federal income tax while preserving capital. The company operates in a single segment and has a market capitalization of $378.729 million. The stock's current price stands at $6.08.

Analysis of the Stock's Performance and Valuation

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. is significantly undervalued according to the GF Valuation, with a GF Value of $63.07. The stock's price to GF Value is 0.10, indicating a significant margin of safety. However, the stock has seen a -1.3% price change since the transaction and a -1.62% year-to-date price change. The stock's GF Score is 50, indicating average future performance potential.

Evaluation of the Stock's Financial Health

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. has a balance sheet rank of 5, profitability rank of 2, and growth rank of 0. The stock's F Score is 4, and its Z Score is 0.00, indicating potential financial distress. The stock's cash to debt ratio is 0.01, ranking 1427 in the Asset Management industry. The stock's return on equity (ROE) is -6.01, and its return on assets (ROA) is -4.50.

Examination of the Stock's Growth and Predictability

The stock's gross margin growth, operating margin growth, and three-year revenue growth are all 0.00. The three-year EBITDA and earning growth are also 0.00. The stock's predictability rank is not applicable due to insufficient data. The stock's RSI 14 Day is 53.06, and its Momentum Index 6 - 1 Month is -5.28.

Conclusion

In conclusion,

UBS Group AG (Trades, Portfolio)'s recent transaction in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. has not significantly impacted the guru's portfolio or the traded stock's position. Despite the stock's undervaluation, its financial health and growth indicators suggest potential challenges. Value investors should consider these factors when evaluating investment opportunities.

