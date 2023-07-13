Insider Sell: CFO Bryan Giles Sells 2000 Shares of Mission Produce Inc

On July 13, 2023, Bryan Giles, the Chief Financial Officer of Mission Produce Inc (

AVO, Financial), sold 2000 shares of the company. This move is part of a series of transactions Giles has made over the past year, during which he has sold a total of 12,000 shares and made no purchases.

Bryan Giles has been with Mission Produce Inc for several years, serving as the company's CFO. He has played a crucial role in the company's financial strategy and growth. Mission Produce Inc is a global leader in the sourcing, production, and distribution of fresh avocados, servicing retail, wholesale, and foodservice customers in over 25 countries.

The insider transaction history for Mission Produce Inc shows a trend of more sells than buys over the past year. There have been 8 insider sells and 0 insider buys in total. This could indicate that insiders believe the stock is currently overvalued, prompting them to sell their shares.

On the day of Giles's recent sell, shares of Mission Produce Inc were trading for $11.92 apiece, giving the stock a market cap of $815.450 million. Despite the insider selling trend, the stock appears to be modestly undervalued based on its GuruFocus Value of $14.79.

The GuruFocus Value is an intrinsic value estimate that takes into account historical multiples that the stock has traded at, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company’s past returns and growth, and future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts. With a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.81, the stock seems to be trading below its intrinsic value.

However, investors should exercise caution. While the stock appears to be undervalued, the trend of insider selling could be a red flag. It's crucial to consider all factors, including the company's financial health, growth prospects, and market conditions, before making investment decisions.

As always, insider transactions should not be used in isolation to make investment decisions. Instead, they should be just one factor considered as part of a broader investment thesis.

