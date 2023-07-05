On July 5, 2023, Bulldog Investors, LLP (Trades, Portfolio), a prominent investment firm, added a substantial number of shares to its portfolio from Mfs High Yield Municipal Trust ( CMU, Financial). This article provides an in-depth analysis of the transaction, the profiles of the guru and the traded company, and the potential implications of this significant trade.

Details of the Transaction

The transaction took place on July 5, 2023, with Bulldog Investors, LLP (Trades, Portfolio) adding 1,567,971 shares of Mfs High Yield Municipal Trust to its portfolio. The shares were acquired at a price of $3.22 each, bringing the total number of shares held by the guru to 2,078,960. This trade had a 1.6% impact on the guru's portfolio and increased their position in the traded stock to 7.34%.

Bulldog Investors, LLP (Trades, Portfolio), based in Saddle Brook, New Jersey, is a renowned investment firm with a diverse portfolio. The firm currently holds 259 stocks, with a total equity of $311 million. Its top holdings include Central Securities Corp ( CET, Financial), General American Investors Company Inc ( GAM, Financial), SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. ( STEW, Financial), First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund ( FDEU, Financial), and CION Invt Corp ( CION, Financial). The firm's investment philosophy is primarily focused on the Financial Services and Energy sectors.

Overview of the Traded Company: Mfs High Yield Municipal Trust

Mfs High Yield Municipal Trust ( CMU, Financial) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company based in the United States. The company's primary objective is to seek high current income exempt from federal income tax. It achieves this by investing a majority of its net assets in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. As of July 17, 2023, the company's market capitalization stands at $92.059 million, with a current stock price of $3.25.

Analysis of the Traded Stock: CMU

According to GuruFocus, the stock of Mfs High Yield Municipal Trust is significantly undervalued, with a GF Value of $15.07 and a Price to GF Value ratio of 0.22. The stock has gained 0.93% since the transaction and has a year-to-date price change ratio of 3.5%. The GF Score of the stock is 51, indicating a poor future performance potential.

Financial Health of the Traded Company

Mfs High Yield Municipal Trust has a balance sheet rank of 5, profitability rank of 2, and a growth rank of 0. The company's cash to debt ratio is not applicable, and it has a return on equity (ROE) of -23.19% and a return on assets (ROA) of -14.12%.

Market Performance of the Traded Stock

The stock's momentum indices and RSI values indicate a mixed performance. The RSI 14 Day value is 60.61, ranking 1384, while the Momentum Index 6 - 1 Month is -2.45, ranking 674. The stock's year-to-date price change ratio is 3.5%.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Bulldog Investors, LLP (Trades, Portfolio)'s acquisition of a significant stake in Mfs High Yield Municipal Trust is a noteworthy transaction. Despite the stock's poor future performance potential and the company's low profitability and growth ranks, the guru's increased position in the stock could indicate a belief in its long-term potential. However, investors should conduct their own research and consider various factors before making investment decisions.