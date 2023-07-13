ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC Acquires Significant Stake in Galecto Inc

July 13, 2023
ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC (Trades, Portfolio), a renowned investment firm, has recently increased its stake in Galecto Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company. This article will delve into the details of the transaction, provide an overview of both ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC (Trades, Portfolio) and Galecto Inc, and analyze the potential implications of this investment.

Details of the Transaction

On July 13, 2023,

ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC (Trades, Portfolio) added 2,455,640 shares of Galecto Inc to its portfolio. The shares were acquired at a price of $2.48 per share, resulting in a total investment of approximately $6.09 million. This transaction increased ORBIMED's stake in Galecto Inc by 1.57%, bringing its total holdings in the company to 9.60% of its portfolio. Despite the significant addition, the impact on ORBIMED's portfolio was minimal, at just 0.12%.

Profile of ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC (Trades, Portfolio)

ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC (Trades, Portfolio) is a globally recognized investment firm, founded in 1989. The firm invests across the spectrum of healthcare companies, from venture capital start-ups to large multinational companies. With approximately $15 billion in total assets under management, ORBIMED has a diverse portfolio, including top holdings in Sinovac Biotech Ltd, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co, Boston Scientific Corp, Humana Inc, and Enliven Therapeutics Inc. The recent acquisition of Galecto Inc shares aligns with ORBIMED's investment philosophy of diversifying its portfolio across the healthcare sector.

1681061414938083328.png

Overview of Galecto Inc

Based in Denmark, Galecto Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that focuses on the development of therapeutics designed to target the biological processes that lie at the heart of fibrosis and related diseases, including cancer. As of July 17, 2023, the company has a market capitalization of $59.305 million and a stock price of $2.31. Despite its potential, Galecto Inc's financial health and growth metrics are relatively low, with a GF Score of 22 and growth rank of 0.

Analysis of Galecto Inc's Stock Performance

Since its Initial Public Offering (IPO) on October 29, 2020, Galecto Inc's stock has experienced a significant decrease in value, with a price change ratio of -84.6%. However, the stock has shown a positive year-to-date price change ratio of 90.91%. Unfortunately, due to insufficient data, the GF Valuation and Price to GF Value metrics cannot be evaluated. The stock's gain percent since the transaction is -6.85%, indicating a slight decrease in value.

Analysis of Galecto Inc's Financial Health

Galecto Inc's financial health is a concern, with a GF Score of 22, indicating poor future performance potential. The company's balance sheet rank is 8, and its profitability rank is 1, both of which are relatively low. The company's growth rank is 0, indicating no growth. Unfortunately, due to insufficient data, the GF Value and Momentum ranks cannot be evaluated.

1681061396038549504.png

Analysis of Galecto Inc's Stock Momentum

Galecto Inc's stock momentum is relatively low, with a 5-day RSI of 28.71, a 9-day RSI of 40.62, and a 14-day RSI of 46.45. The Momentum Index for 6 - 1 month is 0.93, and for 12 - 1 month is 21.79. These metrics indicate that the stock's momentum is relatively weak.

Conclusion

In conclusion,

ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC (Trades, Portfolio)'s recent acquisition of Galecto Inc shares represents a significant addition to its portfolio. Despite Galecto Inc's current financial health and stock performance, ORBIMED's investment could potentially yield significant returns if the biotechnology company manages to improve its performance and growth. However, given the current metrics, investors should exercise caution and conduct thorough research before investing in Galecto Inc.

