Saba Capital Management, L.P. Acquires Shares in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc

1 hours ago
On July 14, 2023,

Saba Capital Management, L.P. (Trades, Portfolio), a renowned investment firm, added 2,306,510 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (EMO, Financial) to its portfolio. This article provides an in-depth analysis of this transaction, the profiles of the guru and the traded company, and the performance of the traded stock.

Details of the Transaction

The transaction took place on July 14, 2023, with

Saba Capital Management, L.P. (Trades, Portfolio) adding 22,361 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc to its portfolio. The trade was executed at a price of $30.85 per share, bringing the total shares held by the guru to 2,306,510. This transaction had a 0.01% impact on the guru's portfolio and increased the guru's holdings in the traded stock to 18.03%.

Profile of the Guru: Saba Capital Management, L.P. (Trades, Portfolio)

Saba Capital Management, L.P. (Trades, Portfolio), located at 405 Lexington Avenue, New York, NY 10174, is a prominent investment firm with a portfolio of 762 stocks. The firm's top holdings include Templeton Global Income Fund (GIM, Financial), BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (BCAT, Financial), BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II (BMEZ, Financial), BlackRock Innovation & Growth Tr (BIGZ, Financial), and BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust (ECAT, Financial). With an equity of $5.24 billion, the firm primarily invests in the Financial Services and Technology sectors.

Profile of the Traded Company: ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc, a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company, aims to provide long-term investors with a high level of total return with an emphasis on cash distributions. The company, which operates in a single segment, has a market capitalization of $390.844 million and a current stock price of $30.57. However, due to insufficient data, the company's GF Valuation cannot be evaluated.

Performance of the Traded Stock

Since the transaction, the stock has seen a decrease of 0.91%. Since its IPO on June 10, 2011, the stock has decreased by 67.67%. The stock's year-to-date price change ratio is 10.8%. The GF Score of the stock is 38, indicating poor future performance potential.

Financial Health of the Traded Company

The company's F score is 4, and it has a Z score of 0.00, indicating no data available for calculation. The company's cash to debt ratio is also 0.00, with an ROE of 34.07% and an ROA of 23.49%.

Growth and Profitability of the Traded Company

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc ranks 0 in terms of growth and 2 in terms of profitability. However, due to insufficient data, the company's gross margin growth, operating margin growth, and revenue, EBITDA, and earning growth over the past three years cannot be calculated.

Momentum and Predictability of the Traded Stock

The stock's RSI over 5, 9, and 14 days are 61.74, 62.52, and 61.25 respectively. The stock's momentum index over 6 and 12 months are -0.17 and 22.86 respectively. The stock ranks 1397 in terms of RSI and 507 in terms of the momentum index.

In conclusion, this transaction has increased

Saba Capital Management, L.P. (Trades, Portfolio)'s holdings in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc, reflecting the guru's confidence in the traded company. However, the stock's performance and the company's financial health indicate potential risks. Investors should conduct thorough research before making investment decisions.

