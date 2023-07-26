OrbiMed Advisors LLC Acquires Significant Stake in Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc

50 minutes ago
OrbiMed Advisors LLC, a renowned investment firm, recently made a significant addition to its portfolio by acquiring a substantial stake in Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc. This article provides an in-depth analysis of the transaction, the profiles of the guru and the traded company, and the potential implications for value investors.

Details of the Transaction

On July 17, 2023, OrbiMed Advisors LLC added 17,713,600 shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc to its portfolio. The transaction, which saw a share change of 479,932, was executed at a trade price of $3.07 per share. This trade had a 0.03% impact on OrbiMed's portfolio, increasing its position in Theseus Pharmaceuticals to 1.07%. As a result, OrbiMed now holds 40.70% of the traded stock.

Profile of the Guru: OrbiMed Advisors LLC

OrbiMed Advisors LLC is a globally recognized investment firm that was established in 1989. The firm invests across a broad spectrum of healthcare companies, ranging from venture capital start-ups to large multinational corporations. With approximately $15 billion in total assets under management, OrbiMed's top holdings include Sinovac Biotech Ltd(

SVA, Financial), Bristol-Myers Squibb Co(BMY, Financial), Boston Scientific Corp(BSX, Financial), Humana Inc(HUM, Financial), and Enliven Therapeutics Inc(ELVN, Financial).1681786141855973376.png

Overview of the Traded Stock: Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc

Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc (

THRX, Financial) is a US-based biopharmaceutical company that focuses on improving the lives of cancer patients through the discovery, development, and commercialization of transformative targeted therapies. The company, which went public on October 7, 2021, has a market capitalization of $138.138 million. As of July 19, 2023, the stock is trading at $3.17 per share, representing a decline of 84.76% since its IPO. The GF Score of the stock stands at 21/100.1681786120645378048.png

Analysis of the Stock's Financial Health

Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc's financial health is a mixed bag. The company has a balance sheet rank of 7/10, indicating a relatively strong financial position. However, its profitability and growth ranks are 1/10 and 0/10 respectively, suggesting challenges in these areas. The company's cash to debt ratio is 61.04, ranking 429th in the industry. Furthermore, the company's ROE and ROA stand at -24.02 and -22.90 respectively, with respective ranks of 473 and 568.

Performance of the Stock in the Market

Since the transaction, the stock has gained 3.26%, but its year-to-date performance is down by 39.16%. The stock's momentum index for the past 6 months is -12.41, while its 12-month momentum index stands at 52.42. The stock's RSI for 5, 9, and 14 days are 9.96, 14.78, and 20.19 respectively, with a 14-day RSI rank of 28.

Conclusion

In conclusion, OrbiMed Advisors LLC's recent acquisition of a significant stake in Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc is a noteworthy transaction that could have implications for value investors. Despite the traded company's challenges in profitability and growth, its strong balance sheet and the guru's confidence in its potential make it a stock to watch. However, investors should conduct their own due diligence before making investment decisions.

