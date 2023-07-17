Technology Crossover Management IX, Ltd. Reduces Stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc

Technology Crossover Management IX, Ltd. (Trades, Portfolio), a prominent investment firm, recently made a significant transaction in its portfolio. The firm reduced its stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc (CCCS, Financial), a leading provider of cloud, mobile, AI, telematics, and hyperscale technologies for the property and casualty insurance economy. This article will delve into the details of the transaction, the profiles of the guru and the traded company, and the financial health of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc.

Details of the Transaction

The transaction took place on July 17, 2023, with

Technology Crossover Management IX, Ltd. (Trades, Portfolio) reducing its holdings by 10,000,000 shares, a change of -24.64%. This move had a -9.16% impact on the guru's portfolio. The shares were traded at a price of $11.09 each, leaving the guru with a total of 30,589,027 shares in CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. This represents 30.83% of the guru's portfolio and 4.90% of the company's total shares.

Profile of the Guru

Technology Crossover Management IX, Ltd. (Trades, Portfolio), based in Menlo Park, CA, is known for its strategic investments. The firm currently holds stocks in seven companies, with an equity of $1.21 billion. Its top holdings include TripAdvisor Inc (TRIP, Financial), Zillow Group Inc (Z, Financial), LegalZoom.com Inc (LZ, Financial), CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc (CCCS, Financial), and Sportradar Group AG (SRAD, Financial). The firm is heavily invested in the Technology and Communication Services sectors. 1681786523910930432.png

Overview of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc, based in the USA, went public on August 2, 2021. The company's SaaS platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, and AI-enabled digital workflows. The company generates revenue through the sale of software subscriptions and other revenue, primarily from professional services. The company has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion and a current stock price of $10.77. 1681786510120058880.jpg

Stock Performance and Valuation

The stock's price-to-earnings ratio stands at 239.33. Since its IPO, the stock has seen a price change of 7.7%, and a year-to-date price change of 23.23%. However, the stock's GF Score is 22/100, indicating poor future performance potential. Unfortunately, due to insufficient data, the GF Valuation cannot be evaluated.

Financial Health of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc

The company's balance sheet, profitability, and growth ranks are 6/10, 2/10, and 0/10 respectively. The cash to debt ratio is 0.40, and the interest coverage is 1.16. These figures indicate a moderate financial health for the company.

Largest Guru Holding the Traded Stock

Gotham Asset Management, LLC holds the most shares in CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. The exact percentage of shares held by Gotham Asset Management, LLC is not specified.

Conclusion

The recent transaction by

Technology Crossover Management IX, Ltd. (Trades, Portfolio) in CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc has had a significant impact on the guru's portfolio. Despite the reduction in shares, the guru still holds a substantial stake in the company. This move reflects the guru's strategic investment decisions and provides valuable insights for value investors. As of July 19, 2023, all data and rankings are accurate and based on the provided relative data.

