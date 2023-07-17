BAKER BROS. ADVISORS LP (Trades, Portfolio), a renowned hedge fund, recently made a significant addition to its portfolio by acquiring shares in Neoleukin Therapeutics Inc. This article provides an in-depth analysis of the transaction, the profiles of both the guru and the traded company, and the potential implications of this acquisition.

Details of the Transaction

On July 17, 2023, BAKER BROS. ADVISORS LP (Trades, Portfolio) added 6,221,337 shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics Inc to its portfolio. The shares were traded at a price of $0.925 each. This transaction increased the guru's total holdings in the company to 10,043,077 shares, representing 19.99% of the company's stock. The acquisition had a 0.03% impact on the guru's portfolio and increased its position in the company to 0.05%.

BAKER BROS. ADVISORS LP (Trades, Portfolio) is a private hedge fund sponsor based in New York City. Founded in 2000 by Julian Baker and Felix Baker, the firm primarily invests in the healthcare sector, with a smaller allocation in the industrials sector. The firm's top holdings include ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, BeiGene Ltd, Incyte Corp, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc, and Seagen Inc. The firm's market value stands at over $18.38 billion, with 105 stocks in its portfolio. The firm's investment philosophy emphasizes a fundamental-driven approach, focusing on life sciences companies.

Profile of Neoleukin Therapeutics Inc

Neoleukin Therapeutics Inc is a biopharmaceutical company that designs proteins for the treatment of serious diseases, including cancer, inflammatory, and autoimmune disorders. The company, which went public on March 7, 2014, has a market capitalization of $28.267 million. As of July 20, 2023, the company's stock price stands at $0.66. The company's GF Score is 41/100, indicating a poor future performance potential.

Analysis of the Transaction

The acquisition aligns with BAKER BROS. ADVISORS LP (Trades, Portfolio)'s investment philosophy of focusing on life sciences companies. The addition of Neoleukin Therapeutics Inc to its portfolio could potentially yield significant returns in the long term. However, the transaction's impact on the guru's portfolio was minimal, at 0.03%. The acquisition increased the guru's holdings in the company to 19.99%, indicating a strong belief in the company's potential.

Market Performance of Neoleukin Therapeutics Inc

Since its IPO, Neoleukin Therapeutics Inc's stock has declined by 94.41%. However, the stock has gained 30.69% year-to-date. Despite the recent acquisition by BAKER BROS. ADVISORS LP (Trades, Portfolio), the stock's price has decreased by 28.65% since the transaction.

Financial Health of Neoleukin Therapeutics Inc

Neoleukin Therapeutics Inc's financial health is a mixed bag. The company's cash to debt ratio is 7.14, ranking it 813th in the industry. However, its profitability and growth ranks are low, at 1/10 and 0/10 respectively. The company's return on equity (ROE) is -53.40%, and its return on assets (ROA) is -44.97%, ranking it 807th and 935th respectively in the industry.

Conclusion

In conclusion, BAKER BROS. ADVISORS LP (Trades, Portfolio)'s recent acquisition of shares in Neoleukin Therapeutics Inc is a significant move that aligns with its investment philosophy. Despite the company's poor financial health and market performance, the guru's substantial stake in the company indicates a strong belief in its potential. However, the impact of this transaction on the guru's portfolio and the company's stock remains to be seen.