Saba Capital Management, L.P. Acquires Additional Shares in Mfs High Yield Municipal Trust

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

On July 18, 2023,

Saba Capital Management, L.P. (Trades, Portfolio), a renowned investment firm, added 521 shares of Mfs High Yield Municipal Trust (CMU, Financial) to its portfolio. This article provides an in-depth analysis of this transaction, the guru's profile, and the traded company's basic information.

Details of the Transaction

The transaction took place on July 18, 2023, with

Saba Capital Management, L.P. (Trades, Portfolio) adding 521 shares of Mfs High Yield Municipal Trust to its portfolio. The shares were traded at a price of $3.26 each. This addition had no significant impact on the guru's portfolio, representing only 0.21% of the total. Following this transaction, Saba Capital Management, L.P. (Trades, Portfolio) now holds 3,305,572 shares of Mfs High Yield Municipal Trust, accounting for 11.67% of their holdings in the traded stock.

Profile of the Guru: Saba Capital Management, L.P. (Trades, Portfolio)

Saba Capital Management, L.P. (Trades, Portfolio), located at 405 Lexington Avenue, New York, NY 10174, is a prominent investment firm with a diverse portfolio of 762 stocks. The firm's top holdings include Templeton Global Income Fund(GIM, Financial), BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust(BCAT, Financial), BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II(BMEZ, Financial), BlackRock Innovation & Growth Tr(BIGZ, Financial), and BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust(ECAT, Financial). The total equity of the firm stands at $5.24 billion, with a strong focus on the Financial Services and Technology sectors.1681939116989612032.png

Overview of the Traded Stock: Mfs High Yield Municipal Trust (CMU, Financial)

Mfs High Yield Municipal Trust (CMU), based in the USA, is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The company's primary objective is to seek high current income exempt from federal income tax, and it achieves this by investing a majority of its net assets in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The company operates in a single segment and has a market capitalization of $93.190 million. The current stock price stands at $3.29.1681939098022969344.png

Valuation and Performance of the Traded Stock

According to GuruFocus valuation, Mfs High Yield Municipal Trust is significantly undervalued, with a price to GF Value ratio of 0.22. The stock has seen a year-to-date price change ratio of 4.78%. The GF Score of the stock is 51/100, indicating a poor future performance potential.

Financial Health and Profitability of the Traded Stock

The financial health and profitability of Mfs High Yield Municipal Trust are not very promising. The company has a Balance Sheet Rank of 5/10 and a Profitability Rank of 2/10. The company's ROE and ROA stand at -23.19 and -14.12, respectively.

Momentum and Predictability of the Traded Stock

The RSI 5 Day, RSI 9 Day, and RSI 14 Day of the stock are 74.24, 67.64, and 63.68, respectively. The Momentum Index 6 - 1 Month and Momentum Index 12 - 1 Month are -2.75 and -7.29, respectively. The stock's predictability rank is not available due to insufficient data.

Conclusion

In conclusion,

Saba Capital Management, L.P. (Trades, Portfolio)'s recent acquisition of additional shares in Mfs High Yield Municipal Trust is a strategic move that further diversifies its portfolio. Despite the traded stock's poor financial health and profitability, the guru's investment could potentially yield significant returns if the stock's valuation improves. However, investors should exercise caution due to the stock's poor future performance potential and negative momentum indices.

Become a Premium Member to See This: (Free Trial):

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.