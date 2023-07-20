Waste Management Inc (WM): A Fairly Valued Leader in the Waste Services Industry

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

On July 20, 2023, Waste Management Inc (

WM, Financial) saw a positive shift in its stock price, gaining 3.12%. The stock is currently priced at $171.9, with a market cap of $69.9 billion. According to GuruFocus's unique indicator, the GF Value, which calculates a stock's intrinsic worth based on historical trading multiples, past performance, and future business performance estimates, Waste Management's stock appears to be fairly valued with a GF Value of $172.66.

As the largest integrated provider of traditional solid waste services in the United States, Waste Management operates approximately 260 active landfills and about 340 transfer stations. The company, a leading recycler in North America, serves residential, commercial, and industrial end markets.

GF Value: An Indicator of Fair Valuation

The GF Value is a proprietary tool developed by GuruFocus to estimate the fair value of a stock. It is calculated based on historical trading multiples, past business growth, and analyst estimates of future business performance. If a stock's price significantly exceeds the GF Value Line, it is considered overvalued and its future return is expected to be poor. On the other hand, if it falls significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return is likely to be higher. Given Waste Management's current price and market cap, the stock shows every sign of being fairly valued.

Because Waste Management is fairly valued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be close to the rate of its business growth.

1682149260604211200.png

Link: These companies may deliver higher future returns at reduced risk.

Financial Strength and Profitability

Companies with poor financial strength pose a high risk of permanent capital loss. To avoid this, an investor must review a company’s financial strength before deciding to purchase shares. Waste Management's cash-to-debt ratio is 0.02, ranking worse than 95.63% of companies in the Waste Management industry. However, the overall financial strength of Waste Management is 5 out of 10, indicating fair financial strength.

Consistent profitability over the long term offers less risk for investors. Waste Management has been profitable 10 years over the past decade. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $19.9 billion and earnings per share of $5.46. Its operating margin is 17.4%, ranking better than 76.39% of companies in the Waste Management industry. Overall, the profitability of Waste Management is ranked 9 out of 10, indicating strong profitability.

Growth and ROIC vs WACC

Growth is a crucial factor in a company's valuation. The 3-year average annual revenue growth of Waste Management is 9.5%, ranking better than 60.51% of companies in the Waste Management industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 10.3%, ranking better than 51.89% of companies in the industry.

Comparing a company's return on invested capital (ROIC) with the weighted average cost of capital (WACC) provides another perspective on its profitability. Waste Management's ROIC is 9.55, and its cost of capital is 6.89 for the past 12 months, indicating that the return on invested capital is higher than the cost of capital.

Conclusion

In summary, Waste Management's stock appears to be fairly valued. The company's financial condition is fair, and its profitability is strong. Its growth ranks better than 51.89% of companies in the Waste Management industry. For more details about Waste Management stock, you can check out its 30-Year Financials here.

To discover high-quality companies that may deliver above-average returns, please check out the GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

Disclosures

Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.