1 hours ago
On July 19, 2023, Ian Goodkind, the Chief Financial Officer of Jamf Holding Corp (

JAMF, Financial), sold 38,824 shares of the company. This move is part of a series of transactions Goodkind has made over the past year, during which he has sold a total of 83,245 shares and made no purchases.

Ian Goodkind is a seasoned financial executive with a wealth of experience in the tech industry. As CFO of Jamf Holding Corp, he plays a crucial role in the company's financial strategy and operations. His recent sell-off of shares has sparked interest among investors and market watchers.

Jamf Holding Corp is a leading provider of enterprise management software for the Apple platform. The company's solutions empower businesses and schools to unleash the power of Apple devices, making it easy for IT to support end-users and protect company data while also driving end-user productivity.

The insider transaction history for Jamf Holding Corp shows a trend of more sells than buys over the past year. There have been 12 insider sells and 0 insider buys in total. This could indicate that insiders believe the stock is currently overvalued, prompting them to sell their shares.

On the day of Goodkind's recent sell, shares of Jamf Holding Corp were trading at $22.4 apiece, giving the company a market cap of $2.68 billion. This is significantly lower than the GuruFocus Value of $51.17 per share.

The price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.44 suggests that the stock is a possible value trap. Investors should think twice before buying shares, as the stock may be overvalued despite its seemingly low price.

The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus. It is calculated based on historical multiples that the stock has traded at, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.

In conclusion, the recent sell-off by CFO Ian Goodkind, coupled with the company's high price-to-GF-Value ratio, suggests that Jamf Holding Corp's stock may be overvalued. Investors should exercise caution and conduct thorough research before making any investment decisions.

