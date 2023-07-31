Herbalife Ltd (HLF): A Comprehensive GF Score Analysis

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Herbalife Ltd (

HLF, Financial), a prominent player in the Consumer Packaged Goods industry, is currently trading at $15.37 with a market capitalization of $1.53 billion. The stock has seen a gain of 3.78% today and a significant increase of 20.35% over the past four weeks. In this article, we will delve into the company's GF Score of 80/100, which indicates a likelihood of average performance, and analyze its various components to provide a comprehensive understanding of the company's financial health and future prospects.

1683492402825789440.png

Financial Strength Analysis

Herbalife's Financial Strength Rank stands at 4/10. This score is derived from several factors, including the company's debt burden, debt to revenue ratio, and Altman Z-Score. Herbalife's interest coverage is 3.09, indicating its ability to cover interest expenses with its operating profit. The company's debt to revenue ratio is 0.56, suggesting a moderate level of debt relative to its revenue. The Altman Z-Score of 2.15 indicates that Herbalife is not in the distress zone, but there is room for improvement in its financial strength.

Profitability Rank Analysis

Herbalife's Profitability Rank is impressive at 9/10. The company's operating margin stands at 9.03%, and its Piotroski F-Score is 5, indicating a stable financial situation. However, the trend of the Operating Margin over the past five years shows a decrease of 4.80%. Despite this, the company has consistently been profitable over the past ten years, earning it a Predictability Rank of 3.5.

Growth Rank Analysis

The company's Growth Rank is 7/10, indicating a strong growth trajectory. Herbalife has demonstrated a 5-year revenue growth rate of 15.40% and a 3-year revenue growth rate of 14.90%. The 5-year EBITDA growth rate is also robust at 10.70%, suggesting that the company's business operations are expanding.

GF Value Rank Analysis

Herbalife's GF Value Rank is 4/10, indicating that the stock is fairly valued. This rank is determined by the price-to-GF-Value ratio, a proprietary metric calculated based on historical multiples and an adjustment factor based on a company's past returns and growth and future estimates of the business' performance.

Momentum Rank Analysis

The company's Momentum Rank is 4/10, suggesting that the stock's momentum is relatively weak. This rank is determined using the standardized momentum ratio and other momentum indicators.

Competitor Analysis

When compared to its main competitors, Herbalife's GF Score of 80/100 is higher than Utz Brands Inc (GF Score: 59) and BRC Inc (GF Score: 21), but slightly lower than Usana Health Sciences Inc (GF Score: 83). This suggests that Herbalife is performing well within its industry, but there is still room for improvement.

In conclusion, Herbalife Ltd (

HLF, Financial) presents a mixed picture with strong profitability and growth but moderate financial strength and momentum. Investors should consider these factors in their decision-making process.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.