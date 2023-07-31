Triumph Financial Inc ( TFIN, Financial), a prominent player in the banking industry, is currently trading at $68.28 with a market cap of $1.59 billion. The stock has seen a gain of 3.56% today and a significant increase of 12.83% over the past four weeks. In this article, we will delve into the company's GF Score and its implications for the stock's performance.

Triumph Financial Inc's GF Score

Triumph Financial Inc's GF Score stands at 83 out of 100, indicating good outperformance potential. The GF Score is a stock performance ranking system developed by GuruFocus, which is closely correlated to the long-term performances of stocks. It takes into account five key aspects: Financial Strength, Profitability Rank, Growth Rank, GF Value Rank, and Momentum Rank. A higher GF Score generally suggests higher returns.

Analysis of Triumph Financial Inc's Financial Strength

The Financial Strength of Triumph Financial Inc is rated 4 out of 10. This score is based on factors such as interest coverage, debt to revenue ratio, and Altman Z score. The company's debt to revenue ratio is 1.00, indicating a moderate level of debt burden.

Analysis of Triumph Financial Inc's Profitability Rank

The Profitability Rank of Triumph Financial Inc is 6 out of 10. This score is based on factors such as Operating Margin, Piotroski F-Score, and the trend of the Operating Margin. The company has shown consistent profitability over the past 10 years, which is a positive sign for potential investors.

Analysis of Triumph Financial Inc's Growth Rank

The Growth Rank of Triumph Financial Inc is 8 out of 10, indicating a strong growth trajectory in terms of its revenue and profitability. The company has shown a 5-year revenue growth rate of 18.20% and a 3-year revenue growth rate of 20.60%.

Analysis of Triumph Financial Inc's GF Value Rank

The GF Value Rank of Triumph Financial Inc is 9 out of 10, suggesting that the stock is fairly valued. This rank is determined by the price-to-GF-Value ratio, a proprietary metric calculated based on historical multiples and an adjustment factor based on a company's past returns and growth.

Analysis of Triumph Financial Inc's Momentum Rank

The Momentum Rank of Triumph Financial Inc is 8 out of 10, indicating a strong stock price performance. This rank is determined using the standardized momentum ratio and other momentum indicators.

Comparison with Competitors

When compared to its competitors in the banking industry, Triumph Financial Inc holds a competitive edge with its GF Score. Stock Yards Bancorp Inc ( SYBT, Financial) and Provident Financial Services Inc ( PFS, Financial) both have a GF Score of 74, while Enterprise Financial Services Corp ( EFSC, Financial) has a GF Score of 81.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Triumph Financial Inc's strong GF Score of 83, coupled with its robust growth and profitability ranks, suggests good outperformance potential. However, investors should also consider the company's moderate financial strength and fair valuation. As always, it's crucial to conduct thorough research and consider various factors before making investment decisions.