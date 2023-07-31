Triumph Financial Inc (TFIN): A Comprehensive GF Score Analysis

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Triumph Financial Inc (

TFIN, Financial), a prominent player in the banking industry, is currently trading at $68.28 with a market cap of $1.59 billion. The stock has seen a gain of 3.56% today and a significant increase of 12.83% over the past four weeks. In this article, we will delve into the company's GF Score and its implications for the stock's performance.

Triumph Financial Inc's GF Score

Triumph Financial Inc's GF Score stands at 83 out of 100, indicating good outperformance potential. The GF Score is a stock performance ranking system developed by GuruFocus, which is closely correlated to the long-term performances of stocks. It takes into account five key aspects: Financial Strength, Profitability Rank, Growth Rank, GF Value Rank, and Momentum Rank. A higher GF Score generally suggests higher returns. 1683492405078130688.png

Analysis of Triumph Financial Inc's Financial Strength

The Financial Strength of Triumph Financial Inc is rated 4 out of 10. This score is based on factors such as interest coverage, debt to revenue ratio, and Altman Z score. The company's debt to revenue ratio is 1.00, indicating a moderate level of debt burden.

Analysis of Triumph Financial Inc's Profitability Rank

The Profitability Rank of Triumph Financial Inc is 6 out of 10. This score is based on factors such as Operating Margin, Piotroski F-Score, and the trend of the Operating Margin. The company has shown consistent profitability over the past 10 years, which is a positive sign for potential investors.

Analysis of Triumph Financial Inc's Growth Rank

The Growth Rank of Triumph Financial Inc is 8 out of 10, indicating a strong growth trajectory in terms of its revenue and profitability. The company has shown a 5-year revenue growth rate of 18.20% and a 3-year revenue growth rate of 20.60%.

Analysis of Triumph Financial Inc's GF Value Rank

The GF Value Rank of Triumph Financial Inc is 9 out of 10, suggesting that the stock is fairly valued. This rank is determined by the price-to-GF-Value ratio, a proprietary metric calculated based on historical multiples and an adjustment factor based on a company's past returns and growth.

Analysis of Triumph Financial Inc's Momentum Rank

The Momentum Rank of Triumph Financial Inc is 8 out of 10, indicating a strong stock price performance. This rank is determined using the standardized momentum ratio and other momentum indicators.

Comparison with Competitors

When compared to its competitors in the banking industry, Triumph Financial Inc holds a competitive edge with its GF Score. Stock Yards Bancorp Inc (

SYBT, Financial) and Provident Financial Services Inc (PFS, Financial) both have a GF Score of 74, while Enterprise Financial Services Corp (EFSC, Financial) has a GF Score of 81.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Triumph Financial Inc's strong GF Score of 83, coupled with its robust growth and profitability ranks, suggests good outperformance potential. However, investors should also consider the company's moderate financial strength and fair valuation. As always, it's crucial to conduct thorough research and consider various factors before making investment decisions.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.