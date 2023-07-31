Eaton Vance Worldwide Health Sciences Fund Buys Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Exits Dechra Pharmaceuticals

Fund reveals 2nd-quarter portfolio

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Summary
  • The fund entered a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals.
  • It added to is holding of an ETF while curbing its Gilead Sciences investment.
  • Eaton Vance exited Dechra Pharmaceuticals.
Article's Main Image

The

Eaton Vance Worldwide Health Sciences Fund (Trades, Portfolio) disclosed its equity portfolio for the second quarter earlier this week. 

Part of Boston-based Eaton Vance, the fund, which is managed by Jason Kritzer and Samantha Pandolfi, invests heavily in the health care space. The portfolio managers look around the world for securities that are not only reasonably priced, but are expected to grow in value over time.

NPORT-P filings show the fund entered one new position during the three months ended May 31, sold out of three stocks and added to or trimmed a number of other existing investments. Eaton Vance’s most notable trades included a new holding of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. (

VRTX, Financial), an increased bet on the iShares Global Healthcare ETF (IXJ, Financial), a reduction of the Gilead Sciences Inc. (GILD, Financial) investment and the divestment of Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC (LSE:DPH, Financial).

Investors should be aware that, just like 13F filings, NPORT-P reports do not provide a complete picture of a guru’s holdings to the public. Filed by certain mutual funds after each quarter’s end, they collect a wide variety of information on the fund for the SEC’s reference, but in general, the only information made public is in regard to long equity positions. Unlike 13Fs, they do require some disclosure for long equity positions in foreign stocks. Despite their limitations, even these partial filings can provide valuable information.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals

The fund invested in 51,891 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals (

VRTX, Financial), allocating 1.69% of the equity portfolio to the position. The stock traded for an average price of $323.41 per share during the quarter.

The Boston-based biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on specialty markets, has a $92.06 billion market cap; its shares were trading around $357.45 on Monday with a price-earnings ratio of 28.46, a price-book ratio of 6.38 and a price-sales ratio of 10.11.

The GF Value Line suggests the stock is fairly valued currently based on historical ratios, past financial performance and analysts’ future earnings projections.

1683559598654488576.png

At 87 out of 100, the GF Score indicates the company has good outperformance potential. While it received high ratings for profitability, growth and financial strength, momentum was moderate and the value rank was low.

1683559965513482240.png

Of the gurus invested in Vertex, the

Vanguard Health Care Fund (Trades, Portfolio) has the largest stake with 1.15% of its outstanding shares. Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio)’ Renaissance Technologies, the Harbor Capital Appreciation Fund (Trades, Portfolio), Steven Cohen (Trades, Portfolio), Ray Dalio (Trades, Portfolio)’s Bridgewater Associates and several other gurus also own the stock.

IShares Global Healthcare

Eaton Vance picked up 84,640 more shares of the iShares Global Healthcare ETF (

IXJ, Financial), impacting the equity portfolio by 0.71%. Shares traded for an average price of $83.56 each during the quarter.

 The fund now holds 148,730 shares total, accounting for 1.24% of the equity portfolio. GuruFocus estimates it has gained 1.89% on the investment so far.

1683563841780187136.png

The exchange-traded fund, which follows the performance of an index composed of global health care stocks, was trading around $86.60 on Monday.

The stock has gained around 2.86% year to date.

1683564514848538624.png

The 14-day relative strength index of 65.90 indicates the ETF is close to overbought levels.

With a 5.94% stake,

Ken Fisher (Trades, Portfolio) is the ETF’s largest guru investor.

Gilead Sciences

The Worldwide Health Sciences Fund curbed its holding of Gilead Sciences (

GILD, Financial) by 62.5%, selling 133,982 shares. The transaction had an impact of -1.09% on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average per-share price of $80.60.

The fund now holds 80,406 shares, which occupy 0.62% of the equity portfolio. GuruFocus data shows it has lost an estimated 16% on the investment so far.

1683566244906663936.png

The biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Foster City, California, which develops antiviral drugs to treat HIV, AIDS, hepatitis B and C, influenza and Covid-19, has a market cap of $96.84 billion; its shares were trading around $77.64 on Monday with a price-earnings ratio of 17.52, a price-book ratio of 4.61 and a price-sales ratio of 3.61.

According to the GF Value Line, the stock is fairly valued currently.

1683567690993631232.png

Further, the GF Score of 80 implies the company is likely to have average performance going forward on the back of high profitability and momentum ranks, middling marks for growth and financial strength and a low value rating.

1683568332260769792.png

Dodge & Cox is Gilead’s largest guru shareholder with a 2.78% stake. Other top guru investors include Simons’ firm, the

Parnassus Value Equity Fund (Trades, Portfolio) and John Rogers (Trades, Portfolio).

Dechra Pharmaceuticals

Impacting the equity portfolio by -0.76%, Eaton Vance sold all 227,283 shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals (

LSE:DPH, Financial). The stock traded for an average price of 31.45 pounds per share ($40.31) during the quarter.

GuruFocus found the fund gained around 12.88% on the investment over its lifetime.

1683569943796252672.png

The British company, which develops and markets veterinary products, has a market cap of 4.24 billion pounds; its shares closed at 37.26 pounds on Friday with a price-earnings ratio of 103.79, a price-book ratio of 5.04 and a price-sales ratio of 5.72.

Based on the GF Value Line, the stock appears to be modestly undervalued currently.

1683571084990873600.png

The GF Score of 94 means the company has high outperformance potential, driven by high ratings for three of the criteria and more moderate financial strength and momentum ranks.

1683571524511989760.png

No gurus are currently invested in the stock.

Additional trades and portfolio performance

During the quarter, the fund also cut back its holdings of Waters Corp. (

WAT, Financial) and Centene Corp. (CNC, Financial), sold out of Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corp. Ltd. (NASE:FPH) and boosted its Humana Inc. (HUM, Financial) position.

Eaton Vance’s $996 million equity portfolio, which is composed of 46 stocks, is largely invested in the drug manufacturing industry with a weight of 41.13%.

1683573328637329408.png

The fund returned -9.43% in fiscal 2022, underperforming the MSCI World Health Care Index’s -5.41% return.

Also check out:

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.