MSCI Inc (MSCI): A Fairly Valued Stock with Strong Profitability

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

As of July 25, 2023, MSCI Inc (

MSCI, Financial) recorded a positive day's change of 6.34%, with a stock price of $534.64. The company's market cap stands at $42.8 billion, and it boasts an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $10.91. According to GuruFocus.com's unique GF Value indicator, MSCI (MSCI) is fairly valued, with a GF Value of $587.9.

MSCI's mission is to empower investors to build superior portfolios for a better world. Its primary segment, the index segment, provides benchmarking to asset managers and asset owners. MSCI also has over $1 trillion in ETF assets linked to its indexes. The company's analytics segment offers portfolio and risk management analytics software. In 2021, MSCI expanded its operations to include ESG and climate and private assets segments.

Assessing MSCI's Fair Value

The GF Value is a proprietary indicator that GuruFocus uses to determine a stock's intrinsic value. It considers historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on past performance and growth, and estimates of future business performance. When a stock's price is significantly above the GF Value Line, it could be overvalued, indicating potentially poor future returns. Conversely, if it's significantly below the GF Value Line, the stock may be undervalued and likely to yield high future returns. Currently, MSCI's stock price aligns closely with its GF Value, suggesting that it is fairly valued.

Given this fair valuation, the long-term return of MSCI's stock is likely to align with the rate of its business growth.

1683862208963936256.png

Link: Explore companies that may deliver higher future returns at reduced risk.

Financial Strength of MSCI

Before investing in a company, it's crucial to assess its financial strength. Companies with poor financial strength pose a higher risk of permanent loss. The cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage are excellent indicators of a company's financial strength. MSCI's cash-to-debt ratio of 0.23 is lower than 83.68% of companies in the Capital Markets industry. Its overall financial strength is rated 5 out of 10, indicating fair financial health.

1683862235627126784.png

Profitability of MSCI

Investing in profitable companies, especially those with consistent profitability over the long term, is generally less risky. MSCI has been profitable for the past ten years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $2.3 billion and Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $10.91. Its operating margin of 54.07% ranks better than 85.78% of companies in the Capital Markets industry, indicating strong profitability.

Growth Prospects of MSCI

Growth is a vital factor in a company's valuation. MSCI's 3-year average annual revenue growth rate is 15%, which ranks better than 64.51% of companies in the Capital Markets industry. Its 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 18.8%, outperforming 61.26% of companies in the same industry.

ROIC vs WACC

Comparing a company's return on invested capital (ROIC) and the weighted average cost of capital (WACC) offers another perspective on its profitability. MSCI’s ROIC of 23.87 for the past 12 months is higher than its WACC of 11.31, indicating efficient capital usage.

1683862256900636672.png

Conclusion

In conclusion, MSCI Inc (

MSCI, Financial) appears to be fairly valued. The company's financial condition is fair, its profitability is strong, and its growth ranks better than 61.26% of companies in the Capital Markets industry. To learn more about MSCI stock, you can check out its 30-Year Financials here.

To discover high-quality companies that may deliver above-average returns, please check out the GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.