As of July 25, 2023, 3M Co (

MMM, Financial) has experienced a notable gain of 5.39%, with its stock price reaching $109.89. The company's market cap stands at $60.6 billion, with sales amounting to $33.4 billion. However, according to the GF Value, the stock's fair value is estimated at $168.61, indicating that 3M Co is significantly undervalued. This valuation is based on crucial factors such as historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor from GuruFocus based on past performance and growth, and estimates of future business performance.

3M Co, also known as Minnesota Mining and Manufacturing, is a multinational conglomerate with operations since 1902. The company is renowned for its research and development laboratory, leveraging its science and technology across multiple product categories. As of 2020, 3M Co is organized into four business segments: safety and industrial, transportation and electronics, healthcare, and consumer. Nearly 50% of the company's revenue comes from outside the Americas, with the safety and industrial segment constituting a plurality of net sales.

According to GuruFocus' valuation method, the stock of 3M Co is significantly undervalued. The GF Value estimates the stock's fair value based on historical multiples, an internal adjustment based on the company's past business growth, and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the share price is significantly above the GF Value Line, the stock may be overvalued and have poor future returns. Conversely, if the share price is significantly below the GF Value calculation, the stock may be undervalued and have higher future returns. Given its current price of $109.89 per share, 3M Co stock is believed to be significantly undervalued.

Because 3M Co is significantly undervalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be much higher than its business growth.

Financial Strength of 3M Co

Companies with poor financial strength offer investors a high risk of permanent capital loss. To avoid permanent capital loss, an investor must do their research and review a company’s financial strength before deciding to purchase shares. Both the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage of a company are a great way to understand its financial strength. 3M Co has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.24, which ranks worse than 65.92% of companies in the Conglomerates industry. The overall financial strength of 3M Co is 6 out of 10, indicating fair financial strength.

Profitability of 3M Co

It is less risky to invest in profitable companies, especially those with consistent profitability over the long term. A company with high profit margins is usually a safer investment than those with low profit margins. 3M Co has been profitable 10 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $33.4 billion and Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $9.65. Its operating margin is 11.86%, which ranks better than 76.4% of companies in the Conglomerates industry. Overall, the profitability of 3M Co is ranked 9 out of 10, indicating strong profitability.

Growth of 3M Co

Growth is probably the most important factor in the valuation of a company. A faster growing company creates more value for shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. The 3-year average annual revenue growth of 3M Co is 3.2%, which ranks worse than 55.14% of companies in the Conglomerates industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 5.2%, which ranks worse than 61.52% of companies in the Conglomerates industry.

ROIC vs WACC of 3M Co

Another way to evaluate a company’s profitability is to compare its return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted cost of capital (WACC). Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If the ROIC is higher than the WACC, it indicates that the company is creating value for shareholders. Over the past 12 months, 3M Co’s ROIC was 9.44, while its WACC came in at 8.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the stock of 3M Co (

MMM, Financial) is believed to be significantly undervalued. The company's financial condition is fair and its profitability is strong. Its growth ranks worse than 61.52% of companies in the Conglomerates industry. To learn more about 3M Co stock, you can check out its 30-Year Financials here.

