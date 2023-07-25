On July 25, 2023, Saba Capital Management, L.P. (Trades, Portfolio), a renowned investment firm, added 960,398 shares of ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund ( CTR, Financial) to its portfolio. This article provides an in-depth analysis of this transaction, the profiles of the guru and the traded company, and the potential implications for value investors.

Details of the Transaction

The transaction took place on July 25, 2023, with Saba Capital Management, L.P. (Trades, Portfolio) adding 960,398 shares of ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund to its portfolio. The shares were acquired at a price of $33.31 each. This transaction increased the firm's holdings in the traded stock by 0.14%, making up 0.61% of the guru's portfolio and 13.72% of the traded stock's total shares.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. (Trades, Portfolio), located at 405 Lexington Avenue, New York, NY, is a prominent investment firm with a diverse portfolio. The firm holds 762 stocks, with a total equity of $5.24 billion. Its top holdings include Templeton Global Income Fund ( GIM, Financial), BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust ( BCAT, Financial), BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II ( BMEZ, Financial), BlackRock Innovation & Growth Tr ( BIGZ, Financial), and BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust ( ECAT, Financial). The firm's investments are primarily concentrated in the Financial Services and Technology sectors.

Overview of the Traded Stock: ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund

ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund ( CTR, Financial) is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company based in the United States. The company operates in a single segment, aiming to provide a high level of total return consisting of cash distributions and capital appreciation. As of July 27, 2023, the company's market capitalization stands at $227.32 million, with a stock price of $32.85 and a PE percentage of 2.90.

Analysis of the Traded Stock's Performance

ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund's GF Score is 40/100, indicating a poor future performance potential. The stock's balance sheet, profitability, and growth ranks are 4/10, 2/10, and 0/10 respectively. The stock's momentum rank is 10/10, suggesting strong recent performance. However, the stock's F Score is 4, indicating a weak financial health. The stock's Z Score is not available, indicating insufficient data for evaluation.

Financial Health of the Traded Stock

The stock's cash to debt ratio is not available, indicating insufficient data for evaluation. The stock's ROE and ROA are 32.62 and 23.49 respectively, ranking 92 and 73 in their respective categories. The stock's gross margin growth, operating margin growth, and 3-year revenue growth are also not available, indicating insufficient data for evaluation.

Stock's Performance Indicators

The stock's RSI 5 Day, RSI 9 Day, and RSI 14 Day are 71.49, 70.05, and 67.54 respectively. The stock's Momentum Index 6 - 1 Month and Momentum Index 12 - 1 Month are -3.19 and 6.23 respectively. The stock's RSI 14 Day Rank is 1558, and its Momentum Index 6 - 1 Month Rank is 609.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Saba Capital Management, L.P. (Trades, Portfolio)'s recent acquisition of ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund shares is a significant transaction that could potentially impact the guru's portfolio and the traded stock's performance. However, given the traded stock's poor GF Score and F Score, investors should exercise caution and conduct thorough research before making investment decisions. Please note that all data and rankings are accurate as of July 27, 2023.