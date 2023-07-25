Magnetar Financial LLC Reduces Stake in MedTech Acquisition Corp

51 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

On July 25, 2023,

Magnetar Financial LLC (Trades, Portfolio), a renowned investment firm, reduced its stake in MedTech Acquisition Corp (MTACU, Financial). This article provides an in-depth analysis of the transaction, the profiles of both the firm and the traded company, and the potential implications for value investors.

About Magnetar Financial LLC (Trades, Portfolio)

Magnetar Financial LLC (Trades, Portfolio), located at 1603 Orrington Ave, Evanston, IL, is a firm with a diverse investment portfolio. As of the transaction date, the firm held 567 stocks, with a total equity of $4.8 billion. The firm's top holdings include Abbott Laboratories (ABT, Financial), Encompass Health Corp (EHC, Financial), McKesson Corp (MCK, Financial), Univar Solutions Inc (UNVR, Financial), and Churchill Capital Corp VII (CVII, Financial). The firm's primary investment sectors are Healthcare and Financial Services. 1684723227395358720.png

Transaction Details

The transaction involved a reduction of 104,865 shares in MedTech Acquisition Corp, representing a 14.98% change. The shares were traded at a price of $9.86 each. Following the transaction,

Magnetar Financial LLC (Trades, Portfolio) holds 595,140 shares of MedTech Acquisition Corp, accounting for 0.12% of the firm's portfolio and 8.00% of the company's total shares.

Overview of MedTech Acquisition Corp

MedTech Acquisition Corp (

MTACU, Financial), based in the USA, is a blank check company that went public on December 18, 2020. The company's market cap is not available due to insufficient data. The current stock price is $9.86, with a PE percentage of 201.89. Unfortunately, the GF valuation cannot be evaluated due to a lack of data. 1684723208076394496.png

Performance of MedTech Acquisition Corp's Stock

Since its IPO, MedTech Acquisition Corp's stock has seen a decrease of 5.65%. The year-to-date change in the stock price is -2.47%. The stock has a GF score of 20/100, indicating poor future performance potential. The stock's balance sheet, profitability, growth, GF value, and momentum ranks are 4/10, 2/10, 0/10, 0/10, and 0/10, respectively.

Financial Health of MedTech Acquisition Corp

MedTech Acquisition Corp operates in the Diversified Financial Services industry. The company's financial health is indicated by an F score of 3 and a Z score of 0.00. The cash to debt ratio is 0.05, ranking 626th in the industry. The company's ROE and ROA are 1.55 and 1.42, respectively, ranking 290th and 270th in the industry.

Stock Predictability and Momentum

The predictability rank of MedTech Acquisition Corp's stock is not available. The RSI 5 day, RSI 9 day, and RSI 14 day are 0.00, 0.03, and 0.35, respectively. The momentum index 6 - 1 month and momentum index 12 - 1 month are 2.39 and 5.38, respectively. The RSI 14 day rank and momentum index 6 - 1 month rank are 603 and 207, respectively.

Conclusion

In conclusion,

Magnetar Financial LLC (Trades, Portfolio)'s recent transaction has slightly reduced its exposure to MedTech Acquisition Corp. Given the company's current financial health and stock performance, this move may be strategic for the firm. However, value investors should conduct further research and consider various factors before making investment decisions. Please note that all data and rankings are accurate as of July 28, 2023.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
