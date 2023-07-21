KENNEDY LEWIS MANAGEMENT LP Reduces Stake in F45 Training Holdings Inc

52 minutes ago
On July 21, 2023,

KENNEDY LEWIS MANAGEMENT LP (Trades, Portfolio), a New York-based investment firm, reduced its stake in F45 Training Holdings Inc (FXLV, Financial). This article will provide an in-depth analysis of the transaction, the profiles of the guru and the traded company, and an evaluation of the company's financial health and future performance potential.

Details of the Transaction

The transaction took place on July 21, 2023, with

KENNEDY LEWIS MANAGEMENT LP (Trades, Portfolio) reducing its holdings in F45 Training Holdings Inc. The firm now holds a total of 14,061,993 shares in the company, representing 20.54% of its portfolio and 14.50% of the company's total shares. The transaction was executed at a price of $0.555 per share.

Profile of the Guru

KENNEDY LEWIS MANAGEMENT LP (Trades, Portfolio) is an investment firm located at 111 W. 33RD STREET, SUITE 1910, NEW YORK, NY 10120. The firm's portfolio consists of 12 stocks, with a total equity of $38 million. Its top holdings include Eastman Kodak Co(KODK, Financial), FAST Acquisition Corp II(FZTWS, Financial), F45 Training Holdings Inc(FXLV, Financial), Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc(RPID, Financial), and Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC(PSNY.WS, Financial). The firm's preferred sectors are Consumer Cyclical and Industrials. 1684723232483049472.png

Overview of F45 Training Holdings Inc

F45 Training Holdings Inc, a fitness franchisor based in the United States, was listed on the stock market on July 15, 2021. The company focuses on creating a fitness training and lifestyle brand, offering consumers functional 45-minute workouts that are effective, fun, and community-driven. The company's market capitalization stands at $61.310 million. 1684723216418865152.png

Analysis of F45 Training Holdings Inc's Stock

As of July 28, 2023, the stock price of F45 Training Holdings Inc is $0.63. The company's PE percentage is not applicable as it is currently at a loss. The GF Value, which represents the current intrinsic value of the stock, is also not applicable. Since its IPO, the stock has declined by 96.29%, and year-to-date, it has fallen by 76.4%. However, since the transaction, the stock has gained 13.51%.

Evaluation of F45 Training Holdings Inc's Financial Health

F45 Training Holdings Inc's balance sheet, profitability, and growth ranks are 3/10, 1/10, and 0/10 respectively. The company's cash to debt ratio is 0.19, ranking 560th. The company's ROE and ROA are -76.71 and -35.94 respectively, ranking 736th and 780th. The company's Z Score is -2.33, indicating potential financial distress.

Assessment of F45 Training Holdings Inc's Future Performance Potential

The GF Score of F45 Training Holdings Inc is 16/100, indicating poor future performance potential. The company's RSI 14 Day Rank is 427, and its Momentum Index 6 - 1 Month Rank is 868, both suggesting weak momentum.

Conclusion

In conclusion,

KENNEDY LEWIS MANAGEMENT LP (Trades, Portfolio)'s recent transaction has had a minimal impact on its portfolio and the stock of F45 Training Holdings Inc. The company's financial health and future performance potential are concerning, with low ranks in profitability, growth, and GF Score. However, the stock has shown a slight gain since the transaction. Investors should monitor the company's performance and the firm's future transactions closely.

