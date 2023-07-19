Polar Capital Holdings Plc Enters Stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc

On July 19, 2023,

Polar Capital Holdings Plc (Trades, Portfolio), a London-based investment firm, made a significant move in the biotechnology sector by investing in 3,936,198 shares in Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. This transaction marked a 10000.00% change in the firm's portfolio, with the shares purchased at a price of $0.64 each. The total shares held by Polar Capital in Aeglea BioTherapeutics now stand at 3,936,198, making up 0.02% of the firm's portfolio and representing a 5.02% stake in the biotech company.

Polar Capital Holdings Plc (Trades, Portfolio) is an investment firm located at 16 Palace Street, London. The firm manages a diverse portfolio of 255 stocks, with a total equity of $13.38 billion. Its top holdings include Apple Inc (AAPL, Financial), Arch Capital Group Ltd (ACGL, Financial), Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD, Financial), Microsoft Corp (MSFT, Financial), and NVIDIA Corp (NVDA, Financial). The firm's investment philosophy is primarily focused on the Technology and Healthcare sectors. 1684964502853910528.png

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc, trading under the symbol AGLE, is a US-based clinical-stage biotechnology company. Since its IPO on April 7, 2016, the company has been developing human enzyme therapeutics to benefit people with rare metabolic diseases. The company operates in the Development fee and royalty segment of the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and related markets that address rare genetic diseases. As of July 28, 2023, the company has a market cap of $43.909 million and a stock price of $0.56. 1684964485866979328.png

Due to insufficient data, the GF Valuation of Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc cannot be evaluated. The company's stock has seen a -12.5% change since the transaction and a -94.4% change since its IPO. The year-to-date price change ratio stands at 32.89%. The GF Score of the stock is 34/100, indicating poor future performance potential. The stock's balance sheet, profitability, and growth ranks are 4/10, 1/10, and 0/10 respectively.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc has an F Score of 1 and a Z Score of -14.58, indicating financial distress. The company's cash to debt ratio is 8.68, ranking 767th in the industry. The company's ROE and ROA stand at -130.83 and -96.04 respectively, ranking 1195th and 1334th. The company's gross margin growth, operating margin growth, and 3-year revenue growth are all at 0.00. The company's RSI 5 Day, RSI 9 Day, and RSI 14 Day are 39.49, 55.47, and 61.47 respectively. The Momentum Index 6 - 1 Month and Momentum Index 12 - 1 Month are -26.47 and -8.31 respectively.

Polar Capital Holdings Plc (Trades, Portfolio)'s acquisition of a stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc is a significant move that adds a new dimension to its portfolio. Despite the poor financial health and performance indicators of Aeglea BioTherapeutics, the firm's investment could be a strategic move aimed at long-term gains. However, given the current data, value investors should exercise caution and conduct thorough research before making investment decisions in this stock.

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
