Saba Capital Management, L.P. Acquires Shares in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust

9 minutes ago
On July 26, 2023,

Saba Capital Management, L.P. (Trades, Portfolio), a New York-based investment firm, added 120,611 shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (KSM, Financial) to its portfolio. This article provides an in-depth analysis of the transaction, the profiles of the guru firm and the traded stock company, and the implications of this move for value investors.

Profile of Saba Capital Management, L.P. (Trades, Portfolio)

Saba Capital Management, L.P. (Trades, Portfolio), located at 405 Lexington Avenue, New York, NY 10174, is a renowned investment firm with a diverse portfolio. The firm's top holdings include Templeton Global Income Fund (GIM, Financial), BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (BCAT, Financial), BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II (BMEZ, Financial), BlackRock Innovation & Growth Tr (BIGZ, Financial), and BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust (ECAT, Financial). The firm's equity stands at $5.24 billion, with a strong focus on the Financial Services and Technology sectors. 1684987268386783232.png

Details of the Transaction

The transaction took place on July 26, 2023, with

Saba Capital Management, L.P. (Trades, Portfolio) adding 120,611 shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (KSM, Financial) at a price of $8.49 per share. This move increased the firm's total holdings in KSM to 1,034,762 shares, representing 0.17% of the firm's portfolio and 9.24% of KSM's total shares. The transaction had a 0.02% impact on the firm's portfolio.

Profile of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (

KSM, Financial) is a U.S.-based closed-end, diversified management investment company. The company's primary objective is to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax, achieved by investing in a portfolio of tax-exempt municipal securities. The company's market capitalization stands at $95.122 million. However, due to the lack of sufficient data, the GF Valuation and GF Value of the stock cannot be evaluated. 1684987248816160768.png

Analysis of Stock Performance

KSM's performance is evaluated based on various financial indicators and ranks. The stock has a GF Score of 39/100, indicating poor future performance potential. The stock's Balance Sheet Rank, Profitability Rank, and Momentum Rank stand at 5/10, 2/10, and 5/10 respectively. However, due to insufficient data, the Growth Rank and GF Value Rank are not applicable. The stock's F Score is 4, indicating a weak financial position.

Industry Context and Conclusion

KSM operates in the Asset Management industry, a sector currently experiencing significant trends and changes. Despite the company's negative ROE and ROA ranks of 1487 and 1409 respectively,

Saba Capital Management, L.P. (Trades, Portfolio)'s acquisition of KSM shares indicates a strategic move within the industry context.

In conclusion,

Saba Capital Management, L.P. (Trades, Portfolio)'s recent acquisition of KSM shares is a significant transaction that could influence the firm's portfolio and the stock's performance. Value investors should closely monitor the implications of this move. Please note that all data and rankings are accurate as of July 28, 2023.

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
