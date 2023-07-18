Park West Asset Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Complete Solaria Inc

Author's Avatar
43 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Park West Asset Management LLC (Trades, Portfolio), a renowned investment firm, recently made a significant move in the stock market by acquiring a new stake in Complete Solaria Inc. This article will delve into the details of this transaction, provide an overview of both entities involved, and analyze the potential implications of this move.

Details of the Transaction

On July 18, 2023,

Park West Asset Management LLC (Trades, Portfolio) purchased 3,518,624 shares of Complete Solaria Inc at a price of $5.45 per share. This acquisition has increased the firm's portfolio by 1.68%. The firm now holds a total of 3,518,624 shares in Complete Solaria Inc, representing 7.90% of the company's total shares.

Profile of Park West Asset Management LLC (Trades, Portfolio)

Based in Larkspur, California,

Park West Asset Management LLC (Trades, Portfolio) is a well-established investment firm. The firm's portfolio consists of 39 stocks, with a total equity of $1.12 billion. Its top holdings include Option Care Health Inc (OPCH, Financial), Flex Ltd (FLEX, Financial), Gen Digital Inc (GEN, Financial), OneMain Holdings Inc (OMF, Financial), and Enovix Corp (ENVX, Financial). The firm's investments are primarily concentrated in the technology and healthcare sectors. 1685047626711433216.png

Overview of Complete Solaria Inc

Complete Solaria Inc, a US-based company, made its initial public offering (IPO) on July 18, 2023. The company operates in the semiconductors industry, offering end-to-end solar solutions, including financing, project fulfillment, and customer service. Its unique technology and comprehensive customer offering enable it to sell more products across various markets and provide more options for customers wishing to switch to a more energy-efficient lifestyle. The company's market capitalization stands at $160.695 million, with a current stock price of $3.65. 1685047606893346816.png

Analysis of Complete Solaria Inc's Financials

Complete Solaria Inc's financial performance since its IPO has been challenging. The company's stock price has declined by 61.17% since its IPO, and by 33.03% since

Park West Asset Management LLC (Trades, Portfolio)'s acquisition. The company's PE percentage is currently at 0, indicating that it is operating at a loss. Furthermore, the company's GF score is 18/100, suggesting poor future performance potential. The company's balance sheet, profitability, and growth ranks are 4/10, 1/10, and 0/10, respectively. Its cash to debt ratio is 0.04, ranking 933rd in the industry, and its ROA is -10.42, ranking 830th.

Conclusion

The acquisition of Complete Solaria Inc by

Park West Asset Management LLC (Trades, Portfolio) represents a significant addition to the firm's portfolio. Despite the challenging financial performance of Complete Solaria Inc, the firm's investment could be a strategic move aimed at capitalizing on the potential growth of the solar energy market. However, given the current financial indicators of Complete Solaria Inc, the transaction's implications for both entities remain to be seen. As always, investors are advised to conduct thorough research and consider various factors before making investment decisions.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.