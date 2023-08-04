BIGLARI CAPITAL CORP. Acquires New Stake in El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc

Author's Avatar
43 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

San Antonio-based investment firm,

BIGLARI CAPITAL CORP. (Trades, Portfolio), recently made a significant addition to its portfolio. The firm acquired a new stake in El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc (LOCO, Financial), purchasing 3,277,064 shares on July 18, 2023. This article provides an in-depth analysis of this transaction, the profiles of both BIGLARI CAPITAL CORP. (Trades, Portfolio) and El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc, and the potential implications for value investors.

Profile of BIGLARI CAPITAL CORP. (Trades, Portfolio)

BIGLARI CAPITAL CORP. (Trades, Portfolio), located at 17802 IH 10 West, Suite 400, San Antonio, TX 78257, is an investment firm with a diverse portfolio. The firm's top holdings include Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc (CBRL, Financial), Jack In The Box Inc (JACK, Financial), Biglari Holdings Inc (BH, Financial), Ferrari NV (RACE, Financial), and Biglari Holdings Inc (BH.A, Financial). The firm's equity stands at $718 million, with the Consumer Cyclical and Technology sectors being its top sectors. The firm currently holds stocks in 12 companies.1685047656239333376.png

Details of the Transaction

The acquisition of El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc shares by

BIGLARI CAPITAL CORP. (Trades, Portfolio) was executed at a trade price of $9.95 per share. This transaction resulted in a 4.34% impact on the firm's portfolio, making El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc one of its significant holdings. The firm now holds a 9.10% stake in El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc, with the total shares amounting to 3,277,064.

Overview of El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc

El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc (

LOCO, Financial), a fast-casual chicken restaurant operator in the United States, has a market cap of $386.551 million. The company, which went public on July 25, 2014, operates and franchises hundreds of restaurants, offering many low-priced options. Its largest food cost is poultry, accounting for roughly 38% of total food and paper cost. The company's segments include Company-operated restaurant revenue, Franchise advertising fee revenue, and Franchise revenue. El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc is currently modestly undervalued with a GF Value of 15.19 and a PE percentage of 16.51%. The stock's current price is $10.73, representing a 7.84% gain since the transaction.1685047635116818432.png

El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc.'s Financial Health

El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc has a balance sheet rank of 5/10, a profitability rank of 7/10, and a growth rank of 5/10. The company's cash to debt ratio is 0.02, with an interest coverage of 15.17. The company's ROE and ROA ranks are 152 and 125, respectively. The company's gross margin growth is -4.20%, and its operating margin growth is -2.40%. The company's 3-year revenue growth is 2.80%, while its EBITDA and earning growth over the same period are -6.40% and -5.20%, respectively.

El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc.'s Stock Performance

Since its IPO, El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc's stock has decreased by 43.53%. However, the stock has gained 9.83% year-to-date. The company's GF Score is 80/100, indicating good outperformance potential. The company's RSI 14 Day rank is 298, and its Momentum Index 6 - 1 Month rank is 299.

Comparison with the Largest Guru

The largest guru holding shares in El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc is Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC. Compared to this,

BIGLARI CAPITAL CORP. (Trades, Portfolio)'s 9.10% stake in El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc is significant, indicating the firm's confidence in the stock.

Conclusion

In conclusion,

BIGLARI CAPITAL CORP. (Trades, Portfolio)'s acquisition of a new stake in El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc is a notable addition to its portfolio. This transaction reflects the firm's strategic investment decisions and its confidence in El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc's potential. Value investors may find this information useful in their investment decisions. Please note that all data and rankings are accurate as of July 28, 2023.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.