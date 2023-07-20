Madison Avenue Partners, LP Boosts Stake in Ovid Therapeutics Inc

Author's Avatar
56 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Madison Avenue Partners, LP (Trades, Portfolio), a New York-based investment firm, recently increased its holdings in Ovid Therapeutics Inc. This article provides an in-depth analysis of the transaction, the profiles of both the firm and the traded company, and the potential implications of this move on their respective portfolios.

Details of the Transaction

On July 20, 2023,

Madison Avenue Partners, LP (Trades, Portfolio) added 504,451 shares of Ovid Therapeutics Inc to its portfolio at a traded price of $3.52 per share. This transaction increased the firm's total holdings in the company to 3,609,054 shares, representing 2.72% of its portfolio and 5.10% of Ovid Therapeutics Inc's total shares. The transaction had a 0.38% impact on the firm's portfolio.

Profile of Madison Avenue Partners, LP (Trades, Portfolio)

Madison Avenue Partners, LP (Trades, Portfolio) is an investment firm located at 150 East 58th Street, New York. The firm manages 18 stocks with a total equity of $465 million. Its top holdings include G-III Apparel Group Ltd(GIII, Financial), Theravance Biopharma Inc(TBPH, Financial), Graham Holdings Co(GHC, Financial), Stagwell Inc(STGW, Financial), and MasterBrand Inc(MBC, Financial). The firm's top sectors are Consumer Defensive and Healthcare. 1686172095391727616.png

Overview of Ovid Therapeutics Inc

Ovid Therapeutics Inc (

OVID, Financial) is a US-based biopharmaceutical company dedicated to reducing seizures and improving the lives of people affected by rare epilepsies and seizure-related neurological disorders. The company operates in a single segment and has a market capitalization of $253.175 million. The current stock price is $3.59, and according to GuruFocus, the stock is significantly overvalued with a GF Value of 0.04 and a Price to GF Value of 89.75. 1686172077519798272.png

Analysis of Ovid Therapeutics Inc's Stock Performance

Since its IPO on May 5, 2017, OVID's stock has decreased by 74.36%. However, the stock has gained 1.99% since the transaction and has seen a year-to-date increase of 85.05%. The company's PE percentage is currently not applicable as it is operating at a loss.

Evaluation of Ovid Therapeutics Inc's Financial Health

Ovid Therapeutics Inc has a GF Score of 33/100, indicating poor future performance potential. The company's balance sheet, profitability, and growth ranks are 6/10, 1/10, and 0/10 respectively. The company's cash to debt ratio is 7.13, ranking it 814th in the industry. Its ROE and ROA are -36.09 and -30.90 respectively, ranking it 588th and 694th in the industry.

Assessment of Ovid Therapeutics Inc's Industry Position

Ovid Therapeutics Inc operates in the Biotechnology industry. Despite its low industry ranks based on ROE and ROA, the company has shown promising growth in its EBITDA and earnings over the past three years, with growth rates of 21.00% and 20.60% respectively.

Conclusion

In conclusion,

Madison Avenue Partners, LP (Trades, Portfolio)'s recent acquisition of additional shares in Ovid Therapeutics Inc is a significant move that increases its stake in the biopharmaceutical company. Despite Ovid Therapeutics Inc's current financial challenges, the firm's investment could be a strategic move banking on the company's potential for future growth. As always, investors are advised to conduct their own comprehensive analysis before making investment decisions.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.