Saba Capital Management, L.P. (Trades, Portfolio), a renowned investment firm, has recently expanded its portfolio by acquiring additional shares in Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund ( NPCT, Financial). This article provides an in-depth analysis of the transaction, the profiles of the guru and the traded company, and the potential implications of this move on the stock market.

Details of the Transaction

The transaction took place on July 25, 2023, with Saba Capital Management, L.P. (Trades, Portfolio) adding 168,995 shares of NPCT to its portfolio. This move resulted in a 6.12% change in shares and had a 0.03% impact on the firm's portfolio. The shares were traded at a price of $10.02 each. Following this transaction, Saba Capital Management, L.P. (Trades, Portfolio) now holds a total of 2,928,978 shares of NPCT, which constitutes 0.56% of its portfolio and 10.18% of NPCT's total shares.

Profile of the Guru

Saba Capital Management, L.P. (Trades, Portfolio), located at 405 Lexington Avenue, New York, NY 10174, is a prominent investment firm with a diverse portfolio. The firm currently holds 762 stocks, with a total equity of $5.24 billion. Its top holdings include Templeton Global Income Fund ( GIM, Financial), BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust ( BCAT, Financial), BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II ( BMEZ, Financial), BlackRock Innovation & Growth Tr ( BIGZ, Financial), and BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust ( ECAT, Financial). The firm's investments are primarily concentrated in the Financial Services and Technology sectors.

Information about the Traded Stock

Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund ( NPCT, Financial), based in the USA, is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The company aims to achieve total return through high current income and capital appreciation, while also considering certain impact and environmental, social, and governance criteria. The company operates in a single segment and has a market capitalization of $291.863 million. The current price of NPCT's stock is $10.15. However, due to insufficient data, the GF Valuation and GF Value of the stock cannot be evaluated.

Performance of the Traded Stock

Since the transaction, NPCT's stock has gained 1.3%. However, since its Initial Public Offering (IPO), the stock has declined by 33.18%. The year-to-date (YTD) price change ratio stands at -2.96%. According to GuruFocus, NPCT has a GF Score of 16/100, indicating poor future performance potential. The stock's Balance Sheet Rank, Profitability Rank, Growth Rank, GF Value Rank, and Momentum Rank are all 0/10, suggesting a lack of data for these metrics.

Financial Health of the Traded Stock

Due to insufficient data, the Z Score, Cash to Debt ratio, ROE, ROA, Gross Margin Growth, Operating Margin Growth, and the 3-year growth rates for Revenue, EBITDA, and Earnings of NPCT cannot be evaluated. The company's industry is Asset Management, and its Interest Coverage is also not available.

Stock's Momentum and Predictability

The RSI 5 Day, RSI 9 Day, and RSI 14 Day of NPCT are 54.03, 52.81, and 52.39 respectively. The Momentum Index 6 - 1 Month and Momentum Index 12 - 1 Month are -13.68 and -20.37 respectively. The RSI 14 Day Rank and Momentum Index 6 - 1 Month Rank are 759 and 1312 respectively. However, the Predictability Rank of the stock is not available due to insufficient data.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Saba Capital Management, L.P. (Trades, Portfolio)'s recent acquisition of additional shares in NPCT is a significant move that could potentially influence the performance of both the guru's portfolio and the traded stock. However, due to the lack of sufficient data, the full impact of this transaction remains to be seen. As of August 1, 2023, all data and rankings are accurate and are based on the provided relative data.