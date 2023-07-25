Saba Capital Management, L.P. Increases Stake in Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Saba Capital Management, L.P. (Trades, Portfolio), a renowned investment firm, has recently expanded its portfolio by acquiring additional shares in Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund (NPCT, Financial). This article provides an in-depth analysis of the transaction, the profiles of the guru and the traded company, and the potential implications of this move on the stock market.

Details of the Transaction

The transaction took place on July 25, 2023, with

Saba Capital Management, L.P. (Trades, Portfolio) adding 168,995 shares of NPCT to its portfolio. This move resulted in a 6.12% change in shares and had a 0.03% impact on the firm's portfolio. The shares were traded at a price of $10.02 each. Following this transaction, Saba Capital Management, L.P. (Trades, Portfolio) now holds a total of 2,928,978 shares of NPCT, which constitutes 0.56% of its portfolio and 10.18% of NPCT's total shares.

Profile of the Guru

Saba Capital Management, L.P. (Trades, Portfolio), located at 405 Lexington Avenue, New York, NY 10174, is a prominent investment firm with a diverse portfolio. The firm currently holds 762 stocks, with a total equity of $5.24 billion. Its top holdings include Templeton Global Income Fund (GIM, Financial), BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (BCAT, Financial), BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II (BMEZ, Financial), BlackRock Innovation & Growth Tr (BIGZ, Financial), and BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust (ECAT, Financial). The firm's investments are primarily concentrated in the Financial Services and Technology sectors.1686297369160712192.png

Information about the Traded Stock

Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund (

NPCT, Financial), based in the USA, is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The company aims to achieve total return through high current income and capital appreciation, while also considering certain impact and environmental, social, and governance criteria. The company operates in a single segment and has a market capitalization of $291.863 million. The current price of NPCT's stock is $10.15. However, due to insufficient data, the GF Valuation and GF Value of the stock cannot be evaluated.1686297352928755712.png

Performance of the Traded Stock

Since the transaction, NPCT's stock has gained 1.3%. However, since its Initial Public Offering (IPO), the stock has declined by 33.18%. The year-to-date (YTD) price change ratio stands at -2.96%. According to GuruFocus, NPCT has a GF Score of 16/100, indicating poor future performance potential. The stock's Balance Sheet Rank, Profitability Rank, Growth Rank, GF Value Rank, and Momentum Rank are all 0/10, suggesting a lack of data for these metrics.

Financial Health of the Traded Stock

Due to insufficient data, the Z Score, Cash to Debt ratio, ROE, ROA, Gross Margin Growth, Operating Margin Growth, and the 3-year growth rates for Revenue, EBITDA, and Earnings of NPCT cannot be evaluated. The company's industry is Asset Management, and its Interest Coverage is also not available.

Stock's Momentum and Predictability

The RSI 5 Day, RSI 9 Day, and RSI 14 Day of NPCT are 54.03, 52.81, and 52.39 respectively. The Momentum Index 6 - 1 Month and Momentum Index 12 - 1 Month are -13.68 and -20.37 respectively. The RSI 14 Day Rank and Momentum Index 6 - 1 Month Rank are 759 and 1312 respectively. However, the Predictability Rank of the stock is not available due to insufficient data.

Conclusion

In conclusion,

Saba Capital Management, L.P. (Trades, Portfolio)'s recent acquisition of additional shares in NPCT is a significant move that could potentially influence the performance of both the guru's portfolio and the traded stock. However, due to the lack of sufficient data, the full impact of this transaction remains to be seen. As of August 1, 2023, all data and rankings are accurate and are based on the provided relative data.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.