Murray Stahl Trims Stake in Texas Pacific Land Corp

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

On July 28, 2023, renowned investor

Murray Stahl (Trades, Portfolio) reduced his stake in Texas Pacific Land Corp (TPL, Financial), a significant transaction that warrants a closer look. This article will delve into the details of the transaction, provide an overview of Stahl's investment philosophy and portfolio, and examine the performance and prospects of Texas Pacific Land Corp. We will also compare Stahl's holdings in TPL with those of other prominent gurus.

Details of the Transaction

Stahl's recent transaction involved the sale of 20,667 shares of Texas Pacific Land Corp at a price of $1,503.51 per share. This move resulted in a 1.46% reduction in his holdings, leaving him with a total of 1,398,465 shares in the company. The transaction had a -0.6% impact on his portfolio, and TPL now represents 40.61% of his holdings. Despite the reduction, Stahl still holds a significant 18.18% stake in the company.

Profile of Murray Stahl (Trades, Portfolio)

Murray Stahl (Trades, Portfolio) is the CEO and Chairman of Horizon Kinetics, a firm he co-founded. With over three decades of investing experience, Stahl is responsible for overseeing the firm's proprietary research. He is also the Co-Portfolio Manager for several registered investment companies, private funds, and institutional separate accounts. Stahl's investment philosophy is rooted in fundamental value and contrarian-oriented strategies, focusing on long-term investment horizons to harness the power of compounding. His portfolio, valued at $5.21 billion, comprises 335 stocks, with the energy and basic materials sectors being the most represented. His top holdings include CACI International Inc (CACI, Financial), Franco-Nevada Corp (FNV, Financial), Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (WPM, Financial), Texas Pacific Land Corp (TPL, Financial), and Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC, Financial).

1686535811421437952.png

Overview of Texas Pacific Land Corp

Texas Pacific Land Corp, a US-based company, operates in two segments: Land and Resource Management and Water Service and Operations. The company, which went public on May 29, 1975, manages oil and gas royalty interests and surface acres across 19 counties. As of August 2, 2023, the company has a market cap of $11.43 billion. The stock is currently trading at $1,485.56, representing a PE ratio of 26.35. According to GuruFocus valuation, the stock is modestly undervalued with a GF Value of $1,956.70. The company's financial health and growth are robust, with a balance sheet rank of 8/10, profitability rank of 10/10, and growth rank of 10/10. The GF Value rank stands at 9/10, indicating a strong potential for future growth.

1686535791695626240.png

Comparison with Other Gurus

While Stahl holds a significant stake in TPL, he is not the only guru with an interest in the company. The largest stake is held by GAMCO Investors, although the exact percentage is not disclosed. Additionally,

Jefferies Group (Trades, Portfolio) also holds shares in Texas Pacific Land Corp.

Conclusion

Stahl's decision to trim his stake in Texas Pacific Land Corp is a significant move that could have implications for both his portfolio and the company. Despite the reduction, Stahl remains a major shareholder in TPL, indicating his continued confidence in the company's prospects. With its strong financial health and growth potential, Texas Pacific Land Corp remains an attractive investment for value investors. However, as with any investment decision, it is crucial to conduct thorough research and consider various factors before making a move.

Also check out:

    Disclosures

    I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
    Rating:
    0 / 5 (0 votes)
    Research Tools
    All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
    Product
    Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
    Education
    Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
    Company
    About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
    Survey

    We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

    Take Survey
    Follow Us
    Disclaimers
    GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
    © 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.