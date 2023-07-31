Saba Capital Management, L.P. Acquires Shares in First Trust New Opportunities MLP &amp; Energy Fund

2 hours ago
On July 31, 2023,

Saba Capital Management, L.P. (Trades, Portfolio), a renowned investment firm, added 236,990 shares of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (FPL, Financial) to its portfolio. This article provides an in-depth analysis of this transaction, the profiles of the guru and the traded company, and the potential implications of this acquisition.

Details of the Transaction

The transaction took place on July 31, 2023, with

Saba Capital Management, L.P. (Trades, Portfolio) acquiring 236,990 shares of FPL at a price of $6.47 per share. This acquisition increased the firm's total holdings in FPL to 1,446,147 shares, representing 0.18% of its portfolio and 6.17% of FPL's total shares. The transaction had a minor impact of 0.03% on the guru's portfolio.

Profile of the Guru: Saba Capital Management, L.P. (Trades, Portfolio)

Saba Capital Management, L.P. (Trades, Portfolio), located at 405 Lexington Avenue, New York, NY 10174, is a prominent investment firm with a portfolio of 762 stocks, primarily in the Financial Services and Technology sectors. The firm's top holdings include Templeton Global Income Fund (GIM, Financial), BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (BCAT, Financial), BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II (BMEZ, Financial), BlackRock Innovation & Growth Tr (BIGZ, Financial), and BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust (ECAT, Financial). The firm manages an equity of $5.24 billion. 1686738853940953088.png

Overview of the Traded Company: First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (

FPL, Financial), a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company based in the USA, seeks to provide a high level of total return with an emphasis on current distributions paid to common shareholders. The company operates in various industries, including pipelines, electric power, natural gas utility, coal, and others. FPL has a market capitalization of $148.893 million and a PE ratio of 13.15. 1686738834533908480.png

Analysis of the Traded Stock

Since its IPO, FPL's stock price has decreased by 48.12%, with a year-to-date increase of 7.99%. The stock's GF Score is 38/100, indicating poor future performance potential. The stock's balance sheet, profitability, and growth ranks are 4/10, 2/10, and 0/10, respectively. The stock's momentum rank is 7/10, suggesting some potential for price appreciation.

Evaluation of the Traded Company's Financial Health

FPL's financial health is reflected in its cash to debt ratio of 0.09, ranking 1256th in the industry. The company's ROE and ROA are 6.70 and 5.18, respectively, with respective ranks of 419 and 359. The company's 3-year revenue growth is 6.90, while its 3-year earning growth is 7.10.

Assessment of the Traded Company's Industry Performance

FPL operates in the Asset Management industry. The company's gross margin growth and operating margin growth are not available. The company's RSI 14 Day Rank is 1550, indicating a neutral momentum in the short term.

Conclusion

In conclusion,

Saba Capital Management, L.P. (Trades, Portfolio)'s recent acquisition of FPL shares represents a strategic move to diversify its portfolio. While FPL's financial health and industry performance present some challenges, the firm's investment could potentially yield significant returns in the long run. However, investors should conduct their own due diligence before making investment decisions.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
