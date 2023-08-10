Boot Barn Holdings Inc: A High-Performing Stock with a GF Score of 91

31 minutes ago
Boot Barn Holdings Inc (

BOOT, Financial), a leading player in the Retail - Cyclical industry, has been making waves in the stock market. As of August 3, 2023, the company's stock price stands at $100.6, marking an impressive gain of 11.86% today and 18.36% over the past four weeks. With a market cap of $3.01 billion, Boot Barn's financial performance has been robust, earning it a GF Score of 91 out of 100. This score indicates the highest outperformance potential, making it an attractive investment option.

1687146146629156864.png

Financial Strength Analysis

Boot Barn's Financial Strength rank stands at 7/10, indicating a strong financial situation. The company's interest coverage is 39.42, suggesting a low debt burden. Furthermore, its debt to revenue ratio is 0.27, which is relatively low, and its Altman Z score is 4.54, indicating a low bankruptcy risk.

Profitability Rank Analysis

The company's Profitability Rank is 9/10, reflecting its high profitability. Boot Barn's Operating Margin is 13.98%, and its Piotroski F-Score is 3, indicating a healthy financial situation. The company has also maintained consistent profitability for the past 10 years.

Growth Rank Analysis

Boot Barn's Growth Rank is a perfect 10/10, reflecting its strong growth in terms of revenue and profitability. The company's 5-year revenue growth rate is 18.10%, and its 3-year revenue growth rate is 23.60%. Additionally, its 5-year EBITDA growth rate is 34.60%, indicating a robust growth trajectory.

GF Value Rank Analysis

The company's GF Value Rank is 3/10, suggesting that the stock is currently overvalued. This rank is determined by the price-to-GF-Value ratio, a proprietary metric calculated based on historical multiples and an adjustment factor based on a company's past returns and growth.

Momentum Rank Analysis

Boot Barn's Momentum Rank is 9/10, indicating strong momentum in its stock price. This rank is determined using the standardized momentum ratio and other momentum indicators.

Competitor Analysis

When compared to its competitors, Boot Barn holds a strong position. American Eagle Outfitters Inc (

AEO, Financial) has a GF Score of 76, Urban Outfitters Inc (URBN, Financial) has a GF Score of 79, and Buckle Inc (BKE, Financial) has a GF Score of 90. This comparison can be found on the competitors page.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Boot Barn Holdings Inc's overall GF Score of 91 indicates a high potential for outperformance. The company's strong financial strength, high profitability, robust growth, and strong momentum make it a compelling investment option. However, investors should be cautious of its current overvaluation. As always, potential investors should conduct their own thorough research before making investment decisions.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
