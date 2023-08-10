Is McKesson Corp (MCK) Significantly Overvalued? A Comprehensive GF Value Analysis

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

With a daily gain of 4.41% and an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of 25.05, McKesson Corp (

MCK, Financial) has caught the attention of investors. However, is the stock significantly overvalued? This article will delve into a comprehensive valuation analysis of McKesson. Stay with us as we unpack the details.

Company Overview

McKesson Corp is a leading pharmaceutical wholesaler in the U.S., specializing in sourcing and distributing branded, generic, and specialty pharmaceutical products. The company serves a broad client base, including retail chains, independent and mail-order pharmacies, hospital networks, and healthcare providers. McKesson, alongside AmerisourceBergen and Cardinal Health, accounts for over 90% of the U.S. pharmaceutical wholesale industry. Beyond the U.S., the company also operates in Canada. McKesson also supplies medical-surgical products and equipment to healthcare facilities and provides various technology solutions for pharmacies.

Currently, McKesson (

MCK, Financial) is trading at $431.27 per share, with a market cap of $58.4 billion, which is considerably higher than its GF Value of $279.95. This disparity prompts a deeper look into the company's valuation.

1687169060820746240.png

Understanding the GF Value

The GF Value is a proprietary measure developed by GuruFocus to estimate a stock's intrinsic value. This measure considers historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates. The GF Value Line provides an ideal fair trading value for the stock.

According to our GF Value calculation, McKesson (

MCK, Financial) appears to be significantly overvalued. This is based on the stock's historical trading multiples, past business growth, and future performance estimates. If a stock's price is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is considered overvalued, and its future return is likely to be poor. Conversely, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher.

Given that McKesson is significantly overvalued, its long-term stock return is likely to be much lower than its future business growth.

1687168991841222656.png

Link: These companies may deliver higher future returns at reduced risk.

McKesson's Financial Strength

Investing in companies with poor financial strength can increase the risk of permanent capital loss. Thus, it's crucial to review a company's financial strength before purchasing its stock. McKesson's cash-to-debt ratio of 0.64 is worse than 53.93% of companies in the Medical Distribution industry. However, GuruFocus ranks the overall financial strength of McKesson at 7 out of 10, indicating fair financial health.

1687169020018556928.png

Profitability and Growth

Investing in profitable companies, especially those with consistent profitability over the long term, is typically less risky. McKesson has been profitable 9 out of the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $276.7 billion and Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $25.05. However, its operating margin of 1.66% ranks worse than 65.91% of companies in the Medical Distribution industry. Overall, McKesson's profitability is ranked 8 out of 10, indicating strong profitability.

Growth is a crucial factor in the valuation of a company. McKesson's 3-year average annual revenue growth rate is 15.2%, which ranks better than 80.25% of companies in the Medical Distribution industry. Its 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 44.6%, ranking better than 90% of companies in the industry.

ROIC vs WACC

Comparing a company's Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) to its Weighted Average Cost of Capital (WACC) is another way to evaluate its profitability. If the ROIC is higher than the WACC, it indicates that the company is creating value for shareholders. Over the past 12 months, McKesson's ROIC was 18.14, while its WACC came in at 7.

1687169039874392064.png

Conclusion

In conclusion, McKesson Corp (

MCK, Financial) appears to be significantly overvalued. The company's financial condition is fair, and its profitability is strong. Its growth ranks better than 90% of companies in the Medical Distribution industry. For more information about McKesson stock, check out its 30-Year Financials here.

To discover high-quality companies that may deliver above-average returns, visit the GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.